Linux User Administration

A Linux administrator manages user accounts, their rights, and the overall system security.
|
su
|Switch user to root from current login
|
su-
|Switch user to root from current login and load's its profile
|
w
|List logged-in users with their session information
|
who
|List logged-in users
|
whoami
|Display current user
|
finger
|Procure information of the users on a Linux machine
|
users
|Display users currently logged in
|
usermod
|Change properties of the specified user account
|
usermod -a -G [groupname] [username]
|Add a user to a group
|
adduser [username]
OR
useradd [username]
|Create a new user
|
userdel -r [username]
|Delete an account
|
passwd [username]
|Set or change the user's password
|
passwd -l [username]
|Remove the password set on the account
|
groupadd [groupname]
|Create a new group with a specified name
|
groups
|Display the group membership of the currently logged in user
|
exit
|exit from the login session