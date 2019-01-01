Ananova

Linux User Administration

A Linux administrator manages user accounts, their rights, and the overall system security.

su
 Switch user to root from current login 
su-
 Switch user to root from current login and load's its profile 
w
 List logged-in users with their session information 
who
 List logged-in users 
whoami
 Display current user 
finger
 Procure information of the users on a Linux machine 
users
 Display users currently logged in 
usermod
 Change properties of the specified user account 
usermod -a -G [groupname] [username]
 Add a user to a group 
adduser [username] 

OR
useradd [username]
 Create a new user 
userdel -r [username]
 Delete an account 
passwd [username]
 Set or change the user's password 
passwd -l [username]
 Remove the password set on the account 
groupadd [groupname]
 Create a new group with a specified name 
groups
 Display the group membership of the currently logged in user 
exit
 exit from the login session
