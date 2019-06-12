Technology has always been an essential factor in human growth. From the days of ancient time where there were no technological supplies to the time where everyone I highly equipped has pushed the limits of technical barriers. In looking at where educational methods and tools have come from to where they are going in the future, technology’s importance in the classroom is evident now more than ever.

A career in education requires hard work and dedication and can be very rewarding in the future. For those who genuinely want success in the education field, staying well-informed of current and changing technologies is imperative. As the world evolves, the learning environment, both on-campus and online, will equally progress, and the need for teachers who are educated in technology and design will continue to grow.

As we move forward in the contemporary world, we realize that technology in the classroom is overtaking the books and notebooks. Everything today can be researched on tablets, laptops, smartphones. The existence of social media has completely taken over the world that has transformed one’s living.

Educators understand the importance and the benefits of the technology; also, they know the impact it is creating on human minds. It is nowadays necessary to recognize the essence so that the technical skills in a student can be adapted for the long run in the future. Teachers are emphasizing technology in classrooms for a successful life outside the comfort zone of classes and schools.

From the perspective of students, they prefer learning through technology because it makes learning more fun and exciting. They especially prefer laptops and tablets because that is challenging and enjoyable at the same time. Technology makes students prepare for the digital future. 21st-century skills are essential to moving forward in life because it would help solve complex problems and to be able to collaborate with other workforces.

The technology industry has grown over time and has helped teachers and students understand and cooperate. Because of the available modern day tech tools, it makes understanding easier. It is where technology can make a big difference. With a variety of innovative ways to teach and learn, modern technology does indeed offer methods for different students, including gaming for visual learners.

uthor: Rishika Chhabra