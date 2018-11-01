Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webs

Webs.com : Company Overview

Webs.com was founded in 2001. It was started by three brothers who have only one goal in their mind that is to help people to get online without any technical skills or a big budget. And as this company has talented bright people team so it has continued to grow, and expanding its office. Its team is passionate about success and obsessed with innovation. Webs.com is a website which makes it easier to make better website. You can create a website with its professionally designed templates and easy to use free website builder. It makes small business marketing easier. Whatever your need is, it may be to get online, to grow your business or to engage your customers; its online marketing platform will help you to reach your goals. It offers a great choice for personal users and for non-profits too.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Webs has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Webs and 0 domains were transferred to Webs from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Webs has 100% positive user response. It’s a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Webs pricing packages are created to fit your needs and budget. It has Starter, Enhanced and Pro plans. It’s all plans include unlimited pages, mobile website, webs branding removed, basic or advanced statistics, password protected pages and many more. Its storage capacity varies from plan to plan. It has plans for starters to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

Webs professional designers spend their days to create beautiful and robust templates which are ready to be customized at your specifications. Your website should be reflection of you, so that is why its free website builder features help you to change colors, fonts, background images, and many more with a very easy way. It has professionally designed website templates for everyone. It has easy to use control panel which helps to design website easily.

Technical Support

Webs nurture leads, manage contacts, and save time with one easy to use tool. It keeps tracking of your interactions with your clients and stay organized with tasks and reminders. It also optimizes your marketing by tracking where your leads come in. For starter plan it only offers email support. For advanced plan it offers email & live chat support and for pro plan it offers email, live chat and phone support. It has knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated technical support staff. They are always ready to help and assist you. Whenever any problem occurs you just need to contact its technical support staff. And they will resolve your issue as soon as possible.

Pros

Webs.com has various pros, some of them are – 30 day money back guarantee, great uptime, reliability, plans for everyone, professional designers, facility of customized design, amazing technical support staff and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Webs services or because of any reason you want to cancel it then not an issue. It also offers you money back guarantee within 30 day of its purchase. However, its refund percentage varies as per the time period.

Conclusion:

Webs.com is one of the best web hosting company. It has plans for everyone. It also offers 30 day money back guarantee. So, there is no risk to try it once.