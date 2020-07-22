Commerce Department Adds Eleven Chinese Entities Implicated in Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang to the Entity List

The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added to the Entity List 11 Chinese companies implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) campaign of repression, arbitrary mass detention, forced labor, involuntary collection of biometric data, and genetic analyses targeted at Muslim minority groups from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Today's action will result in these companies facing new restrictions on access to U.S.-origin items, including commodities and technology. This action will supplement BIS's two tranches of Entity List designations in

October 2019 and June 2020, actions that together added 37 parties engaged in or enabling PRC's repression in Xinjiang.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said: “Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens. This action will ensure that our goods and technologies not used in the Chinese Communist Party's despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

The Entity List is a tool utilized by BIS to restrict the export, reexport, and transfer (in-country) of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to persons (individuals, organizations, companies) reasonably believed to be involved, or to pose a significant risk of becoming involved, in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. Additional license requirements apply to exports, reexports, and transfers (in-country) of items subject to the EAR to listed entities, and the availability of most license exceptions is limited.

The entities to be added to the Entity List in connection with the practice of forced labor involving Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the XUAR are:

Changji Esquel Textile Co. Ltd.

Hefei Bitland Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Hefei Meiling Co. Ltd.

Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. Ltd.

Hetian Taida Apparel Co., Ltd.

KTK Group

Nanjing Synergy Textiles Co. Ltd.

Nanchang O-Film Tech

Tanyuan Technology Co. Ltd.

The entities to be added to the Entity List connected with conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in XUAR are:

Xinjiang Silk Road BGI

Beijing Liuhe BGI

Source: Office of Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Commerce 1401 Constitution Ave., NW · Washington, D.C. 20230 202-482-4883 Date: July 20, 2020