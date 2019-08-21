Hosting Hotel Website

Rich-media featured websites showing big beautiful hotel lobby image or slider on the homepage.

A welcome-page listing hotel features and images. Most of the Hotel website have chosen WordPress (Content Management System) to determine website functions. They do have landing pages to convince customers to book a room at said property. These landing pages linked to hotel software for managing bookings.

Features important for Hotel Website

Speed is an important feature for hotel websites.

Most visitors access the website using mobiles so, a responsive hotel website with a mobile-friendly interface is much required.

Quality unique content about hotel property, writing the details about the rooms and services with images.

Travel Knowledgebase about the city where the hotel property located

Providing details about the surrounding markets, transport, and safety tips.

Provide space for visitors reviews, comments, rating, and feedback.

Header or footers might contain the link to social media pages.

Contact-Us Page from where visitors can make contact to hotel management.

The hosting companies look for 100% online presence of hotel business. An opportunity is available for Reseller Hosting, Business Hosting and CP Web Hosting companies.