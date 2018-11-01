Latest News And Web Hosting Review Exabytes

Hosting Review Exabytes
USP
- A leading web hosting service provider in Southeast Asia
Headquarters: Penang, Malaysia
Establishment: 2001
Executive
- CEO: Chan Kee Siak
Partners
- Plesk: providing Plesk Onyx 17.8
Services Offered – Hosting Review Exabytes
- Ultra-Fast SSD VPS Hosting Powered by Plesk Onyx 17.8
Hosting Plans
Unlimited Linux and Windows web hosting provides features like Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Parked domains. It also include over 300 apps in cPanel like WordPress, Joomla etc., free domain for life, free 150 templates for site, Databases like MySQL, phpMyAdmin, Microsoft SQLadvanced FTP, Application Installers, Softaculous, SEO Tool free for duration of 90 days, e-mail based features like autoresponder, webmail, forwarders etc. Addon domains are included in Linux hosting.
Exabytes Dedicated Servers offers security & control with full support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Linux VPS Plans comes with features like complete root access, 99.9% uptime SLA, Enterprise disk storage, 24 Hrs support, 1 IP, Self managed SLA 7 cPanel/WHM.
Linux Reseller hosting offers full white label, fast account setup, 24 Hrs support, simple & easy mgt., unlimited domain & cPanel, Domains, unlimited Parked domains, Add on domains, unlimited MYSQL DB, E-Mail based features like forwarders, webmail, advanced FTP, Webstats, Softaculous, 150 templates for site etc.
Windows Reseller hosting offers unlimited domains, billing system for free, support, MySQL, Postgre, phpMyAdmin, phpPgAdmin, domains, file mgt backups with other features of Linux.
Hosting Features
- SEO, Site Performance
- Server Security
- WordPress Smart Updates with the help of AI
- Tools: Docker support, Git Deploy, System Update tools, Linux Cgroups limits, SSL Improvements, DNSSec Support, Plesk Extensions SDK, Ruby Support, Python Support
Features & Control Panel
- Safe & Secure SSL Certificates
- EBuzzzz Email Marketing
- SEO Tools
- Mobile site builder
- Control panel
Number of Customers:
- 75,000+ clients in over 121 countries
- 60,000 registered domains
- Manages over 1,000 servers
Target Customers: web developers, web professionals, and developers
What for Customers?
- No.1 Hosting Company in region
- Full Customer Satisfaction Guarantee
- A profitable & stable web hosting provider
- Network connectivity is high
- Servers are very prompt
- Quality & reliable web hosting platform
- Protection from Spam & Virus
- Offers Scalable services
- Best possible prices in an industry
- Account activated promptly
Support: 24.7.365 via helpdesk, phone, e-mail and live chat professional technical support. The company provides knowledgebase & video tutorials.
Uptime-Guarantee: 99.9%
Money-back Guarantee: 100-days