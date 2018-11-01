Latest News And Web Hosting Review Exabytes

Hosting Review Exabytes

About Company – Hosting Review Exabytes

USP

A leading web hosting service provider in Southeast Asia

Headquarters: Penang, Malaysia

Establishment: 2001

Executive

CEO: Chan Kee Siak

Partners

Plesk: providing Plesk Onyx 17.8

Services Offered – Hosting Review Exabytes

Ultra-Fast SSD VPS Hosting Powered by Plesk Onyx 17.8

Hosting Plans

Unlimited Linux and Windows web hosting provides features like Unlimited Subdomains, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts, Parked domains. It also include over 300 apps in cPanel like WordPress, Joomla etc., free domain for life, free 150 templates for site, Databases like MySQL, phpMyAdmin, Microsoft SQLadvanced FTP, Application Installers, Softaculous, SEO Tool free for duration of 90 days, e-mail based features like autoresponder, webmail, forwarders etc. Addon domains are included in Linux hosting.

Exabytes Dedicated Servers offers security & control with full support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Linux VPS Plans comes with features like complete root access, 99.9% uptime SLA, Enterprise disk storage, 24 Hrs support, 1 IP, Self managed SLA 7 cPanel/WHM.

Linux Reseller hosting offers full white label, fast account setup, 24 Hrs support, simple & easy mgt., unlimited domain & cPanel, Domains, unlimited Parked domains, Add on domains, unlimited MYSQL DB, E-Mail based features like forwarders, webmail, advanced FTP, Webstats, Softaculous, 150 templates for site etc.

Windows Reseller hosting offers unlimited domains, billing system for free, support, MySQL, Postgre, phpMyAdmin, phpPgAdmin, domains, file mgt backups with other features of Linux.

Hosting Features

SEO, Site Performance

Server Security

WordPress Smart Updates with the help of AI

Tools: Docker support, Git Deploy, System Update tools, Linux Cgroups limits, SSL Improvements, DNSSec Support, Plesk Extensions SDK, Ruby Support, Python Support

Features & Control Panel

Safe & Secure SSL Certificates

EBuzzzz Email Marketing

SEO Tools

Mobile site builder

Control panel

Number of Customers:

75,000+ clients in over 121 countries

60,000 registered domains

Manages over 1,000 servers

Target Customers: web developers, web professionals, and developers

What for Customers?

No.1 Hosting Company in region

Full Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

A profitable & stable web hosting provider

Network connectivity is high

Servers are very prompt

Quality & reliable web hosting platform

Protection from Spam & Virus

Offers Scalable services

Best possible prices in an industry

Account activated promptly

Support: 24.7.365 via helpdesk, phone, e-mail and live chat professional technical support. The company provides knowledgebase & video tutorials.

Uptime-Guarantee: 99.9%

Money-back Guarantee: 100-days