A pay-per-click online advertising platform allows most startups or SME advertisers to display their ads on Google's search engine results page. Businesses pay to get their advertisements ranked at the top of the search results page based on the keywords they want to target. It's a great marketing strategy for business owners to show a business ad at the very moment when people search for a type of business. Google ads show at the top and bottom of a search results page. The ads look almost identical to the regular search, with only the tiny word “Ad” in green. When searching a term or phrase on Google, the relevant ads are displayed based on keywords and a high page bid.

A hosting company wishing to advertise its business with Google AdWords has to go to the Google AdWords website and sign up with the Google Account. Set up Budget, Select target audience, Choose Network and Keywords. The most enticing factor is that the company only pays if the advertisement link is clicked, which means if someone is searching and is interested enough, it clicks on the ad. It is suggested that companies use keywords strategically, keep the copy concise and specific, and always include a call to action. The hosting companies advertise on Google to create brand awareness for a new product and drive sales of a product or service.

Ad Types

Standard Text Ads – Now Called “Expanded Text Ads” (ETAs)

Responsive Search Ads (RSAs)

Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs)

Image Ads

App Promotion Ads

Video Ads

Google says that responsive display ads get the most reach of all types.

A hosting company sets a marketing budget in its marketing strategy and planning. Most hosting providers set Google Ad marketing budget and then set maximum daily budget they are willing to pay on clicks on ads. The Adwords dashboard provides information on how many people see that ad, how many people clicked and how many took action. A competent marketing team keeps track of ad performance, how many people clicked, and how much sales are done. Adjustments in ads or landing pages are made quickly to run a successful campaign.