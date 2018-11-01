Latest News And Web Hosting Review Easily Net

Easily.net : Company Overview

Easily.net was launched in 1997. It is a web hosting company which offers best One-Stop Domain Name Registration and Web Hosting Solution. It has great uptime. It offers various features with fast speed and reliability. It has amazing technical support team.

Easily hosting company is an expert in providing high quality and reliable hosting that grows as your business grows. Easily is among the largest providers of domain names in the United Kingdom. It is part of the NetNames Group of hosting Companies. Easily offers domain names for under £10 and are considered to be pioneers of the low-cost model of providing domain names. This hosting company further provides 100% guaranteed network uptime and 24/7 customer support from a dedicated team of customer care professionals. It also has technicians who offer constant security monitoring at the data centers.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Easily.net has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 20 existing domains were deleted, 4 domains were transferred away, 566 new domains were registered with easily.net and 56 domains were transferred to Easily.net from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Easily.net has 85.71% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Easily.net has various plans of – Web Hosting, Web Marketing, Spam Free Email, and Secure SSL Certificates. It?s Web hosting plans are ? Economy Plan, Deluxe Plan and Ultimate Plan. You can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has various plans for beginners to professionals. It has plans for individuals to small business too.

Features and Control Panel

It offers reliable, fast and secure web hosting service for your business. There is no need of technical skills. It offers you the facility of unique email addresses; spend less & save more, Innovative .net domain name, Design your site with ease, Free UK phone, online support and many more.

It has various features, such as – World-class data centers, Best-of-Breed routers, firewalls and servers, FREE email addresses, 99.9% uptime guarantee, One-click install of free applications, Unlimited Monthly Bandwidth, Flexible, easy to use control panel (cPanel or Plesk), 1 GB storage MySQL Linux databases, NO hidden fees, 24/7 security monitoring and DDoS protection.

Technical Support

Easily.net offers the facility of best technical support. Its staffs are available 24x7x365 in the data centre. They are always ready to help you with pleasure. They assure that you will receive the best support system whenever you need it. It offers the facility of free UK phone and online support system. They help you for pre as well as post-purchase. Its customer support staff is knowledgeable, skilled and intelligent.

Pros

Easily.net has various pros, some of them are – Build your online business with a .net domain name, personalized email address, easy-to-use website creator, share your idea with a .net website, designs for over 100 business ideas, create your .net website in minutes, easy to customize – no techie skills needed and 30 day money-back guarantee and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If because of any reason you are not satisfied with the service of easily.net and want to cancel the service of this company then not to worry. It offers you the facility of getting full money back guarantee within 30 days of registration. For this no questions asked.

Conclusion:

Easily.net is experienced company in the field of web hosting. It has amazing technical support team. It offers the facility of 30 day money back guarantee, so there is no risk to try it once. It is fast, reliable and secure hosting company. It has great uptime. This company?s main motto is customer satisfaction. Most important thing is non-techie person can also use it easily. It is user friendly. So it?s worth to spend bucks on this web hosting company.