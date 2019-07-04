The Internet is a vast place, a place that welcomes everyone but anyone. It is so powerful that it sometimes leads to unexpected campaigns, protests. People have become aware of current affairs if the nation all thanks to the Internet.

Communist China is a system of social organization where all the property owned by the community and each person contributes according to their needs and ability where they follow different policies; policies that you will not usually get to read about on the Internet. Internet censorship in China is one among the many. The chines like to have everything under their control rather than doing the damage control, so they show their power by suppressing the power of the Internet.

It is amusing that their major political decisions are hard to find on the Internet, the fact that it is a communist country somewhere takes away the sovereignty of the Chinese population, even the article writings are influenced by the powerful. The Chinese are undoubtedly adamant about what they want on the Internet and what they want to keep away from the Internet.

China's internet censorship structure is considered more complex and advanced than any other country in the world. The government authorities believe that knowledge is power, so they not only block website content but also monitor an individual's internet access. The block is indiscriminate as all Google services in all countries, encrypted or not, are now blocked in China. This blockage includes Google search, images, Gmail, and almost all other products. Multiple social media websites banned in China such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Snapchat, Picasa, WordPress.com, Flickr, SoundCloud, Google Hangouts, Hootsuite.

China's rectification effort was launched in May by the cyberspace administration, the Information Technology Ministry and will run until the end of the year.

The campaign aims at punishing and exposing websites for illegal and criminal actions, the sites that are failing to fulfill their promise and duties to take safety measures or to prevent incidents like theft of personal information from happening. The campaign follows a series of instant shutdowns and blockages of certain websites and social media accounts.

Author: Rishika Chhabra