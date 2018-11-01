Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domaindiscount24

Domaindiscount24 hosting company is owned by Key-Systems. This company is a leader in managing and registering domains in the industry. This company offers 99.9% guaranteed network uptime and round the clock technical and customer support. Some of the hosting services that the company offers are domain registration, domain management, SSL certificates and web hosting services. The technical team of highly trained engineers at the company is available 24/7 to look after any customer needs that may arise. The customer support team is very professional.

Domaindiscount24 : Company Overview

Domaindiscount24 main business area of Key-Systems, one of the top notch European Domain distribution and management service provider, head office at St. Ingbert, Germany, having subsidiaries in the USA. The provider administers over 4.2 million web addresses for over 100,000 corporate clients and 2,000 resellers. Company developed their software’s and updated them from time to time those results in prompt registration of domains & management in a simple way. With this, personalized support is offered due to process automation. For the company, domains security and stability is on priority. And to offer the same, they are applying their full efforts.

Domaindiscount24 (dd24) is one of the core business area of Key systems. It is a simple and easy to use retail client portal for registration and management of domains. Here various services are offered at good prices. Login area for clients as well as for website is available in different languages.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Domaindiscount24, a trustworthy and high performance based hosting provider, offers reliable services, since it starts. In terms of ensuring security, company offers SSL Services. These certificates encrypt the communication or information sent by client to a server. Encryption is required in order to protect the information from being accessed by unauthorized users or hackers. In terms of offering greatest reliability, servers of company are linked with more than one redundant connection and placed at St. Ingbert, Frankfurt, Germany and the United States.

Hosting Plans

Mail Hosting plans of Doamindiscount24 offers useful features like IMAP or POP3 email boxes, webspace, mail space, domains, Webmail, SSL, Antivirus and Protection from spam, virus & unwanted e-mails. E-Mail features are auto responders, Catch-all forwarding, e-mail forwarding, Quota warning with free friendly customer support.

Features & Control Panel

SSL Certificates

Web/ Mail Space

Website Builder

Helpdesk for five days a week

IMAP or POP3 email accounts

Webmail & SSL

Protection from spam, virus & unwanted e-mails

Autoresponders, Catch-all forwarding, e-mail forwarding

Pros

A good web service provider

Website design services

Friendly & Supporting Customer care

Domain names are cost effective

Customizable & reasonable Web design solutions

Cons

Domaindiscount24 does NOT offer refund policy

Money back guarantee IS NOT given

Uptime Guarantee IS NOT offered

Customer Support is not rendered 24*7

Live Chat option is not available

Support

Domaindiscount24 is having a very friendly and supporting Customer care team, present to serve their services for 5 days a week i.e. from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Along with this, they offer a wide range of FAQ`s. Which are mostly asked by clients with respect to hosting or technical issues? So, it serves as a useful guide for clients by which they can help themselves. Their clients may communicate to the team using by giving a call or by dropping an e-mail. E-Mail requests are mostly response within 24 hrs. And if issue is quite complicated, then a little bit more time.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

In terms of policies offered by Domaindiscount24, there is no refund policy offered by company. On feeling unsatisfied with the usage of hosting services offered, a client may not ask for a refund as provider has no provision for the same.

Conclusion

Domaindiscount24, a web design as well as hosting service provider with a domain distributor offers high quality best services at best prices. Its user-friendly helpdesk support the clients with all their queries and try to deliver them great level of satisfaction.