Britain proposed the concept of new adjustments on the Internet to fight the spreading of extreme content, false information, and content that can be harmful to the children to access. This proposal is an attempt to control the most barbaric online content. The Internet is the easiest way to connect people around the world, but for a long time now, it has been unable to protect the users, especially the children and young people get easily manipulated.

Sir Tim Lee calls for an action to address the problems borne out of the Internet. Mark Zuckerberg also is in favor of a strict regulation over the Internet. Britain has been considering the suggestions of the eminent personalities as they are the ones who created the roots for a better cause. There have been tragic incidents apparently, stories of harassment, suicide, bullying, peer pressure, drug abuse, and exaltation of terrorism and violent crime. The Internet has been one of the top sources for brainwashing people in the name of nationalism. It is imperative that some action in the form of regulation should be taken to control the situation. It is about not just using law, but also innovation. Tech companies need to pay their role and come up with innovative ways to protect their users.

After the massacre of 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand, internet regulation has become a severe issue for all. Sources state that the shooter in the incident distributed a racist proclamation online on Facebook before shooting.

After looking at these destructive events that happened in the presence of the Internet, British officials have taken up the duty to care and take liability for the safety of the public. Government has proposed penalties on any material that includes terrorism, inciting violence, encouraging suicide, and cyberbullying.

The rules apply to social media platforms, forums, and messaging applications and also search engines. The proposal is the first step in a longer senatorial process. The legislation would discuss final changes before any new laws passed for the citizens.

