Latest News And Web Hosting Review AcclaimedHost

Acclaimedhost offers high quality hosting solutions since 2013 with round the clock customer support. Technical support team will take only 15 minutes to resolve issues. Company provides 99.9% uptime guarantee and support team monitors server 24/7. They have DDoS protection software and hardware to keep websites up all the time. Hosting services include Shared, Reseller, VPS, and Dedicated. Customers are entitled to free SSL certificate that keeps sites secure and safe. Apart from this, company offers 30-day refund guarantee for unhappy customers. Their hosting features include high-quality email filtering, account migrations, non oversold servers and Softaculous auto-installer.

AcclaimedHost: Company Overview

Formed in 2013, this fairly new hosting provider has been working round-the-clock to provide most possible to the customers. Administrator system is available 24/7/365 and a growing support team ensures fast replies, uptime, and reasonably priced services.

AcclaimedHost Plans

Various hosting packages are provided by the company: Shared, VPS, Reseller and Dedicated.

Shared hosting is provided with 3 GB disk space, 250 GB bandwidth, unlimited addon domains, unlimited subdomains and unlimited email accounts.

Reseller includes 10,000 MB Disk Space, 1000 GB bandwidth, unlimited accounts, WHMPHP Master Reseller and 24×7 support.

VPS comes with 50 GB disk space, 2 GB DDR3 RAM, 2 TB bandwidth, fully managed service, cPanel control panel and Softaculous auto installer. Whereas, Dedicated offers 3.3 GHz Intel E3-1230v2, 8 GB DDR3 RAM, 10 TB bandwidth, 500 GB SATA Drive, 5 usable IPv4 address, fully managed service and cPanel control panel.

Each web hosting services comes with best security software such as anti spam, CloudFlare, etc., free setup, free migration, cloud Linux server and 24/7 customer support to name a few.

Features and Control Panel

High quality email filtering.

Easy account migrations.

Non-oversold servers.

Softaculous Auto Installer for secured scripts.

30 minutes ticket response time, 99.9% guaranteed uptime and 30 day money back guarantee.

All hosting accounts comprise of industry-leading cPanel that simplifies website management.

Daily off-site backups that are of no charge.

AcclaimedHost Support

AcclaimedHost has an exclusively selected team of representatives and server administrators who provide customers with 24/7/365 support. Ticket response time is 15 minutes to one hour. The company ensures that even a small query is solved at the earliest.

Pros

End User Support provides the customer with rock support for even the minutest issues.

End user support tickets receive the same average response time as normal support tickets.

The company does not use a buggy module and integration is via email with WHMCS.

Cons

Support engineers do not perform billing related actions (e.g. process refunds, etc).

Troubleshooting third party scripting issues or to tutor the user.

If you have master reseller access, we cannot provide support to the clients of your resellers.

End user support comes free on all master reseller accounts but with one-time setup fee of $10.00

Cancellation Policy

Customers not satisfied with the service can demand a refund within 30 days. Setup fees are non-refundable.

Conclusion

AcclaimedHost offers shared web hosting, reseller hosting, managed and unmanaged VPS hosting, and dedicated server hosting.

With all the hosting services out there, finding a place to park your website isn’t difficult. The challenge is finding the right combination of price, service and reliability.

AcclaimedHost Customer Reviews

Thank you. I could not be happier. I am glad that I`ve chosen AcclaimedHost. You are running a good business there. Please don`t go changing. – Bobby Z Client Since 2013

AcclaimedHost Discount

The company is offering a discount for monthly special with 50% off for the cost of first month.