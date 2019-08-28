Top LAMP Web Hosting Providers

What is Linux web hosting?

Linux web hosting

Linux web hosting is when the platform being used to host a website is Unix based Linux. It is an open source platform and is very popular in the world of web hosting services. Its popularity is because of all the varied options that one gets and also because of advantages it offers. The major feature that Linux based web hosting has to offer can be summed up as LAMP. Here L stands for Linux. A stands for Apache, M for MariaDB or MySQL and finally P for Perl/python/PHP. LAMP together is a wonderful package of software and technologies that can make any developer's life comfortable. Also Linux based web servers have been found to be more stable and robust than its counterparts. If you are on a tight budget then also Linux is a good idea as it allows you to have a website even if you are on a shoe string budget. It is reliable and easy to manage.

Linux web hosting services are provided by most of the web hosts. According to your requirements and budget, you can pick Shared hosting or dedicated hosting services. There are many plans available and one of them is sure to suit you. But before picking up one host, it would be advisable to study and compare the features of various plans offered by that web hosts.

Shared Hosting

To put in simple words shared hosting is a web hosting option where a number of clients share the resources provided by a web host. What actually happens is that the web host has a server on which more than one web site is hosted. The n number of websites hosted share the server in such a manner that each website has sufficient bandwidth and web space to run smoothly. This kind of an arrangement is just right for small websites such as that of a small business. It is an economical solution too.

There are any number of companies that offer Linux web hosting (shared) services but a few names that could be the front runners in this arena would be IPage, Arvixe, BlueHost, Webhostingpad and inmotionhosting. After comparing various companies on certain important parameters it has been found that picking one of these service providers for shared web hosting services would be a safe bet. They have been compared on grounds like:

Uptime : This essentially means that for how much time in a month was the website up and running and was readily opening at good speed whenever a visitor clicked on it. Most of the web hosts guarantee a 99.9% uptime but not all comply.

Online Image : In today's times when social media is so powerful, any web host can be judged by the number of positive reviews it has online.

Popularity : How many websites are running with a particular host is a clear indicator of how successful a web host is. This should be taken into consideration while comparing web hosts.