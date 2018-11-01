Latest News And Web Hosting Review Tsohost

Tsohost is known for its innovation that provides affordable and reliable internet services such as Managed Servers, Domains, and Cloud Hosting. It is the trading name of Paragon Internet Group. The company focuses on maintaining perfect customer satisfaction by sustainable pricing, investment in hosting infrastructure, renowned customer support and pro-actively managed services. It is leveraged with secure data center consist of expert staff to manage issues regarding hosting services. Tsohost has launched critical services such as ‘Hybrid Cluster’ and ‘Cloud Hosting’. All data centers facilitate of 100% carbon neutral. Customers get backup systems in which daily website backups stored in an offsite data center.

Tsohost has gone from strength to strength over the past 10 years, enjoying strong organic growth. An innovative company founded as a provider of affordable and reliable Internet services, consisting of dedicated hosting, Cloud hosting and domain registration Through this and the acquisition of other companies, Tsohost now hosts in excess of 30,000 websites across UK based hosting platforms.

Tsohost is an employee owned business; all shares are held by current staff with whom customers still deal on a daily basis. They don`t employ call centre “robots”. Tsohost ethos business model and has not changed since the company was founded with primary focus continuing to be on maintaining absolute customer satisfaction through proactively managed services, sustainable pricing, and investment in hosting infrastructure.

Tsohost cloud network is the groundwork of web hosting service, providing connectivity between visitors and Tsohost hosted services. A trustworthy and well designed network is necessary in keeping customer’s website and email online and performing well. As such these mission critical systems are managed exclusively in house by expert team. Unlike many hosting companies Tsohost do not outsource network management or rent any of infrastructures.

Tsohost maintains 2 diverse, multihomed, BGP networks spanning numerous UK data centers. Utilizing numerous Tier 1 transit providers and equipment vendors (Juniper & Cisco) strive to provide the utmost in performance and reliability.

Tsohost Overview

Tsohost is an established name, with top-rated, feature-rich and elite datacenters. This company has established a reputation for performance, reliability, support and value for money.

Tsohost was founded in London as a trustworthy and affordable internet services provider. It swiftly rose to the top 20 sellers spot in 2003. It is a Nominet accredited registrar for .UK domains. And its? list of acquirements include aZestHost.com-US based web hosting provider in 2006 and Hostroute. Tsohost data centre services are 100% carbon neutral and the company has recently signed a £6.5 million deal to expand its data centre presence to Equinix. All hosting plans are based on a cloud platform.

Tsohost Plans

None of Tsohost plans offer unlimited resources and is stated as intentional to promote realistic and limited plans rather than unrealistic or unlimited ones. The company offers Lite, Standard, Pro and Ultimate plans, all are available with Linux and Windows. It is complete with custom control panel and the capability to run different operating systems on diverse domains. Lite plan is for Linux only. Shared hosting is sold as ?cPanel Hosting? and is offered on Linux.

Further plans include reseller where there is no limit on number of users to sign up and with limited resources. Server plans, including virtual servers, dedicated servers and Complex Hosting- a private cloud hosting for specific requirements.

Tsohost: Features and Control Panel

Web Space starting from 500MB and bandwidth from 5GB. 1-Click Apps for 25+ popular applications Host multiple sites ranging from 2-100 websites. 1-10 free migrations and IP Address Blocking is provided. Choice of Linux & Windows servers along with unlimited subdomains. Unlimited Mailboxes and MySQL Databases. Storage of 30 days? worth of backups. SSL certification with 256-bit encryption at a nominal cost.

Tsohost Support

With knowledgebase, client support forums and blog, personal support requests are made via ticketing system / email. Email support is provided 24/7 – 365 days a year. Telephone support is not provided 24 hours. It?s available from 9am until midnight.

Pros

The plans are competitively priced. Excellent range of features provides flexibility for upgrading to 1,000GB of bandwidth. Free 24/7 support via ticket system.

Cons

No phone number to call for help after hours. Website is a little hard to navigate and understand for novice. Limited bandwidth causes concern for the users.

Cancellation Policy

There is a 60-day hassle free money back guarantee and the client is free to cancel and receive a full refund including the time already used, less domain registration fees which are non-refundable. Refunding can take up to 7 working days and it stands null and void for accounts violating acceptable usage policy.

Conclusion

Tsohost is known for their commitment to quality by providing in-depth info about their products and services. With ten years of experienced backing, they are firm believers of cloud hosting and their custom control panel is attractive enough for one time trial. Though 24×7 phone support would have been much appreciated, nevertheless, TSOHost cares about hosting and provides far better uptime guarantee on its cloud hosting packages.

Customer Reviews

I?ve been with Tsohost for 5 years now. Never had a single problem with them. Any problems have been down to me, but have been sorted out very fast, even in the early hours of the morning. A definite 5 stars from me! – David Sims (theseacpages.co.uk) Tsohost are a phenomenal host ? I have been developing websites for around 10 years and they are the best host I?ve ever dealt with. It?s like this is what hosting should be like. They run large Drupal sites effortlessly ? fast and efficient ? I have around 10 ? 15 sites running and never had one problem. Speed is exceptional because they give you 128 or sometimes 256mb of RAM. – Joe Canti (firewoodreview.co.uk)

Discount Codes

