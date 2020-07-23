Gov. Roy Cooper today announced that Tracy Doaks, secretary of N.C. Department of Information Technology will be stepping down from the agency on July 31.

Doaks has accepted a position to lead a nonprofit focused on delivering high-speed internet and other essential technologies for communities throughout North Carolina.

“Secretary Doaks is a talented leader and is passionate about connecting all North Carolina corners to high-speed internet. I know she will continue to be a great partner and leader in her new position,” Cooper said.

Doaks joined NCDIT in 2015, and Cooper named her to lead the agency in February. Under Doaks’s leadership, NCDIT has had a key role in the state’s COVID-19 response, helping state agencies transition to remote work, meet the unprecedented demand for services and bring together partners to provide Wi-Fi school children to complete school work.

A replacement will be named in the coming weeks.

About NCDIT

The NC Department of Information Technology (DIT) is the leading provider of I.T. services to state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across North Carolina. The Department supports critical services to the state and operates under the State of North Carolina Chief Information Officer (SCIO) leadership, as appointed by the Governor. The State CIO provides direct management over I.T. operations and has statewide I.T. responsibilities, including technical architecture, procedure, project management, and security. The Office of the State CIO provides oversight of state agency I.T. projects and manages I.T. procurement, cybersecurity, business relationship strategies, and statewide architecture. The SCIO is also represented on Boards and Commissions, including the 911 Board, N.C. Geographic Information Coordinating Council (GICC) and the Criminal Justice Information Network (CJIN).

Source: Press Release it.nc.gov Date: Jun 17, 2020