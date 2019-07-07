Cloud computing, rather than having local servers or personal devices to handle applications it instead relies on shared computing resources. Cloud computing is taking services and moving them outside an organization's firewall. The services are provided and used over the Internet and are paid for by the cloud customers on an as per need or pay-per-use business basis.

The federal agencies look forward as they move beyond the Cloud First tech era of the prior administration and towards Cloud Smart approach, It seems as though the developed world is more than ready as they are increasingly well-positioned to fund on the adoption and appropriation of cloud and it's untamed benefits.

The Benefits of Cloud Computing are –

It is not only Convenient but also reliable and comparatively low at costs, and most importantly, the factor of safety and security is intact.

Easy access, regardless of time and place.

Its range of availability is so high that even the federal agencies are putting a step forward towards cloud technology to enhance their missions. The anticipated benefits go well beyond the promise of reduced IT infrastructure and operating costs. For a fact, Six in 10 federal IT personnel in the recent surveys now see cloud computing as a crucial way to improve mission-critical services.

The shift in perspective about the usefulness of cloud computing also reflected in executives' IT investment demands; Sixty percent of federal IT pupils' report indicates that most of their agencies IT would be investing over the next three years will go toward a combination of cloud models including government-only cloud services, public and commercial clouds or a hybrid approach.

Experience matters and it matters in everything be it art, drama or technology. It matters in place of work. It matters valuable when government agencies adopt cloud technology.

The federal government did their bit as they have had years of experience since it announced its Cloud First policy, which used the best knowledge at the time to guide agencies in adopting cloud computing technologies. Cloud technology has proven to be essential for federal agencies for computing data and continues to do so. The trend says that everything comes with an expiry date. Let's see what happens next.

Author: Rishika Chhabra