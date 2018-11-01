Latest News And Web Hosting Review Polurnet

Polurnet.com was founded in 2004 and has been offering premium and professional web hosting solutions at affordable rates. Their friendly staff and international network infrastructure provide highly acclaimed services without any compromise. They assist customers responsively, efficiently and reliably. The company offers hosting services that is dedicated, shared hosting; Windows based hosting, VPS, and reseller. Their hosting services are best for medium and large sized businesses, big organizations and enterprise as well. Polurnet uses advanced technology for high uptime such as geographically dispersed DNS entry points, SSDs and CloudLinux. They provide a variety of solutions to meet demands of their all customers. They host over 10000 domains globally and has low customer turnover rate.

PolurNet.com : Company Overview

It is the leader in professional and premium web hosting solutions. It entered in the field of web hosting in the year 2004. It is an experienced company which is dealing in the hosting field from around 12 years. Since then it is offering unrivaled reliability, friendly in-house support and superior network infrastructure with low pricing. This company operates from three data centers across the U.S; one in Dallas, another in Washington DC and the final one is in Seattle. Its headquarters are situated in Canada.

Reliability and Uptime Report

The Polurnet web hosting company offers to 99.9% up-time guarantee to their clients. It ensures that the customer websites will be up and running throughout the day and night. They also use the latest and cutting edge technology so that it ensures that their hosting is quality in the terms of both dependency and speed. Therefore, it is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Polurnet offers multi-domain shared hosting facility. It has plans for beginners to small businesses. With our state-of-the-art cloud-based platform, you will be able to experience ultimate reliability and performance at a low price with this company. It has small to mid-sized business plans. It has plans for developers or web hosting resellers. It has Multiple Account hosting platform plans which is perfect to fulfill your needs. These plans are built on its popular multi-domain (shared) hosting services. It offers independent account and resource management system with increased space & bandwidth, and a robust control panel. Its VPS plans provide you the flexibility with power of a dedicated server. ASP.Net offers hosting for websites and web developers on Windows-based technologies. It provides the facility of running ASP.Net on a script with ease.

Features and Control Panel

Its multi-domain plans provides you lots of easy-to-use features, like – an automated scripts installer, secure email, built-in support for popular blog, e-commerce and CMS software, forum and many more. These features help you to get the ability of hosting all your websites in a single package. Its VPS packages possess full root access, create server backups ability to install your own custom applications and perform remote reboots. It provides VPS plans for the best reliability and performance for your website. Its multi-domain Windows hosting plans has all the features that you basically need to run your applications. All these features are available in a clustered server platform for the ultimate performance and redundancy too.

Technical Support

Polurnet offers technical support through live chat, Knowledge base, phone and ticket system. It provides technical support round the clock. Its response time is also very fast. It provides award-winning customer service. It guarantees 6 to 12 hrs. or less reply time no matter whether your issue is small or big. Additionally, it has numerous self-help options too which helps you to resolve your common problems quickly and painlessly.

Pros

Polurnet has various pros, some of the major advantages are – Extremely efficient and friendly customer service, Willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, number of cost-efficient hosting plans, uptime, reliability, lots of features, plans for beginners to large enterprise and many more.

Conclusion:

Overall Polurnet.com is a great company. It has various plans for beginners to professionals and individuals to big enterprises. It’s all plans have great features. It is a reliable company that offers great uptime. So, it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.