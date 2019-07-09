A very generous man once said, ‘‘knowledge is power.’’ We use social media now and then for many reasons; to express, to impress, to communicate, to take a stand. Who do you think is the most knowledgeable of us all? It’s the search engines, they have data of their fellow customers, and it is that data which is crucial, and if used with bad intentions could lead to chaos. In the case of the new US Senate bill for Silicon Valley compels us to think could the US law possibly protect extremist content on social media?

A fellow member of the US Senate proposed an amendment that could prevent big social media companies from censoring user-generated data in a manner that is bigotry against a political party, political candidate, or even a political opinion. Companies like Facebook and Google are under fire globally for enabling the spread of violent and hateful messages. A law potentially protects extremist content online might seem absurd. They might just be letting the people cherish Freedom of expression, Freedom of speech, or just creating chaos to make profits it is not inevitable.

The bill originates from fears that social media companies carry a liberal or left-wing bias when they moderate user content — allowing extreme leftist views to stay on sites while removing comparably extreme right-wing views. The Left Wing ideology termed as a liberal point of view, where people are more spontaneous to new things and support while adapting to change. The opinions can vary on different issues like abortion and gay rights. They believe in a representative system, whereas the name suggests people get to choose their leaders and in return, they expect them to help make the lives of people better. Whereas the Right-wing surprisingly most population in the world still are a part of the right wing. They believe that people should have more role in creating the society a better place, and the government should not get involved in foundational issues.

Under the “Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act,” large companies would be required to go through an audit by the Federal Trade Commission to check whether or not their practices showed any bias. Those that failed the test would lose protections provided by a section of Communications Decency Act (230) 1996, which protects companies from liability for content posted by their customers, and shields their rights to balanced content as they see appropriate, which must remain within the bounds of US law. Companies that lost this security could be subject to stifle lawsuits that could result in business models in peril.

Author: Rishika Chhabra