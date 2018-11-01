Latest News And Web Hosting Review Intovps

Intovps offers secure, powerful and reliable VPS systems at very close rates, founded in 2009. Currently, the company serves thousands of customers in five locations in Europe. Besides this, they have hosting automation control panel called Hypanel that created and maintained in-house. Their main aim for Hypanel is security, reliability, simplicity, speed and ease of use. Besides, their VPS hosting is superior hardware. They have a team of IT professionals offering reliable hosting services 24/7. Besides this, Intovps all VPS packages are deployed automatically and have a user friendly control panel for virtualization. Moreover, the company provides free geographically redundant DNS hosting to their all VPS clients. On top of this, they offer seven days money back guarantee as well.

IntoVPS : Company Overview

IntoVPS was established in 2009 in the month of June. The main objective of developers for this company was to offer reliable, safe and secure, powerful VPS at best possible prices to clients so they can deliver great level of satisfaction. IntoVPS, a brand of Elvsoft SRL, a complete web agency, established in 2004 also offered web hosting services.

In beginning, company was having only Romanian data center but after two years of its launch, i.e. in 2011, it has data centers in Bucharest, Amsterdam, London in Europe and Dallas, Fremont in U.S.A.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Fast unmanaged virtual private servers are offered by company, using reliable and high quality hardware along with RAID. State-of-the-art data centers facilitate no overloading of servers with redundant and prompt web connections. So, overall they contributes to high server uptime which results in running of site for most of the time and at last it leads to high rated performance and max reliability.

Hosting Plans

VPS Hosting offers four Plans, one for freshers or beginners, second Small, third is Medium, fourth is Large. All of them possess key features like RAID 10 Storage, Customer Service for 24*7*365, 7 Days Money Back Guarantee, SSH/ Root Access, One IP Address. Additional features are 4 x 2.67GHz CPU burst, Geographically redundant DNS for free, 1 Gbs network link, cPanel/ WHM, Hypanel, OS such as Fedora, CentOS, Debian, Gentoo, Ubuntu, SUSE, Scientific Linux, Arch Linux & Slack ware.

Features & Control Panel

Hypanel-

Customer Service for 24*7*365

7 Days Money Back Guarantee

SSH

Root Access

IP Address

4 x 2.67GHz CPU burst

Geographically redundant DNS for free

1 Gbps network link

cPanel/ WHM

Support

An excellent Customer Support/ Service is delivered by company to their clients round the clock. If any kind of hosting related or technical issue arises or some information, they need, customer care team via e-mail and Support ticket for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year is available. Company is having trained computer science and IT graduates with experience in IT industry offers prompt response to clients queries.

Pros

Safe, secure, reliable, reasonable services

Web hosting automation control panel

Prompt Virtual Private Servers

Reliable & Prompt hosting control panel

Instant Setup on automated basis

Professional hosting services

Reasonable prices

Fast reloading of OS for free

Full Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

7 Days Money back satisfaction guarantee

Quality & reliable web hosting platform

Intodns.com, a free service offered

Cons

No Uptime Guarantee is provided.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

A good refund policy is provided by IntoVPS to their customers. If clients of company found that the services provided are not providing full satisfaction or they are facing some other kind of issues, they may request for closing their account and can get their money back. It offers 7 days money back guarantee.

Conclusion

IntoVPS, an excellent web hosting company, offers secure and reliable VPS hosting solutions at best possible prices. It delivers premium customer service with satisfaction guarantee which leads to max satisfaction to clients.