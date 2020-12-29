(Washington, DC) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Ranking Member Frank Lucas released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to enact the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law. The bill authorizes funding for our nation’s defense contains critical artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

The National Artificial Intelligence Initiative, first introduced by Science Committee Ranking Member Lucas and Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, creates a national strategy to accelerate the development of our AI capabilities and use.

“Improving America’s artificial intelligence capabilities is crucial for our national security, and it also touches nearly every other aspect of our economy and government,” Lucas said. “The U.S. currently leads the world in this technology, but that advantage is narrowing. It’s not only critical that we stay ahead of the curve on AI, but also that we lead the way on setting the rules of the road for this complex technology. This was a truly bipartisan effort by the Science Committee, and it will have an impact for years to come. I look forward to seeing it implemented.”

Source: Press Release Date: December 28, 2020 Contact: Heather Vaughan 202-680-8577