Run a successful web site

There are really only two major and really important things you need to do to run a wildly successful web site.

1)You will need a reliable and efficient web host.

Many web site owners tend to ignore this fact and yet there is mounting evidence that many web site hosts who do not offer services that are of a good enough quality are stifling some really good web sites.

No matter how good a job you do marketing your web site and spreading the word out there, it will all come to naught if people can’t access your site. And this is exactly what happens a lot of times when you don’t have a good host.

The horror stories told by those who did not select their host carefully are many. Some hosting businesses oversell and end up hosting twice the number of sites their resources can realistically allow them to host. Others, in an effort to cut down costs, use sub-standard Network, hardware and operating systems. Others still, are just plain incompetent. The result is that your site will be down too frequently and for prolonged periods. Valuable hard won traffic will miss you, and you can be sure that they won’t come back again later.

2) You will need good search engine optimization and search engine submission service.

Face it; there are millions of sites out there. There are probably several thousands offering exactly what you are offering. In this vast jungle getting lost or getting drowned is the easiest thing that can happen to anybody.

One of the ways of limiting the chances of this happening is by submitting your web site to search engines and then ensuring search engine optimization for your web site listing. This ensures the best possible positioning in search engines and will maximize the chances of somebody being able to find you.

If you do not have these two, it really doesn’t matter what else you have or do, your web site is guaranteed to fail. On the other hand if you do have these two and nothing else, your chances of success are still very high.

Without these two very important factors, anything else you try to do will be wasting valuable resources because chances of your other efforts being frustrated and wasted will be high.