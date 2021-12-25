The hosting business is highly competitive, and to remain in the industry, a provider makes a series of sustained efforts to achieve its goals or targets. The running cost is increasing while service or products price is diminishing. Hence, it has become a number game; a provider needs to acquire more customers while maintaining high-quality standards.

The busiest marketing team implements the digital strategy and runs several campaigns sharing value-based content on blogs, websites, social media channels, etc. The activity leads to generate traffic, leads, and thrive the business. A hosting company wants to know all about its customers, business needs, and behavior; hence, they built detailed consumer personas. The company tries to build a strong relationship and bond with its customers to retain them. Regular communication, research, survey, & interviews help the provider companies to build ideal customer personas and, on that basis, create hosting plans. Although most providers offer customized projects, they offer programs already crafted for target consumers. With hosting experience and dealing continuously, the companies gather actual data about their hosting consumers. Therefore, they start claiming that their hosting plans cater to all business needs. Every customer indeed has different needs, and one plan fits all may be an assumption. But with continuous and sustained research, the companies get a rounded picture of varying customer categories. The detailed customer personas help the hosting providers create plans in such a manner that could scale them further to cater to the changing needs as the business grows. The higher range of fine-tuned hosting plans keeps their customers aligned and loyal.

A global hosting business receives traffic from different countries. Google Analytics and other tools are used to identify how the marketing campaign is doing in different locations. The campaign targets different age groups while identifying prospects and customer database trends. The requirement for hosting resources varies depending on the various consumer personas, as created by the hosting provider; thus, most providers offer customized hosting plans and allow the customer to scale the resources as per requirement. Sliders are made available on various resources, and the customer selects the best as per its requirement. Such hosting providers create no pre-planned hosting plans. However, their customer representatives keep communicating with the customers to figure out the best they can serve. They get the idea of common issues or problems the customers face and figure out the best possible solution.