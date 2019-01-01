Ananova

Get Linux System Information

To check information about the multiple hardware units like CPU, memory, USB controller, disk, etc. of Linux system. Hence view system information about your Linux environment.

df -T -h
 List file system disk space usage 
fdisk -l
 List partition tables 
free -m

cat /proc/meminfo

free -mt

free -gt
Display RAM and Swap usage 
top
 To see used and free memory and CPU usage 
uname
 Without any options returns the kernel name

uname -a General all system information

uname -r Get the Linux Kernel Release information

uname -v or cat /proc/version Get the Linux Kernel Version

uname -n Get Network Node Hostname

OR

uname —nodename

uname –m Provide Machine Hardware Architecture information
uname -p Display Processor Type
uname -i Provide hardware platform information
uname -o Operating System Information

 
lsb_release -a

cat /etc/*release*
Provide information about the Linux distribution and version 
lshw
The command runs as a superuser and provides hardware Information with like memory, CPU, disks, of a system

lshw -short To view the summary of detailed hardware profile

 
lshw -short -C memory
 Find RAM speed and max supported by the server 
sudo lshw -html > [filename.html]
 To print your hardware profile to an HTML file as a super user 
lscpu

less /proc/cpuinfo
Display CPU Information from the files sysfs and /proc/cpuinfo 
lsblk
 Display Block Device Information about all the primary storage devices connected such as hard drive, its partitions, and the flash drives

lsblk -a To view detailed information about all the devices

 
lsusb
 Display USB Device Information of all the USB controllers and the devices connected
lsusb -v to view much detailed information about each USB device		 
lspci
 Information About PCI devices 
lsscsi
 Information About SCSI devices 
hdparm [devicelocation]
 The command gives you information about SATA devices like hard disks 
demicode
sudo dmidecode -t bios display information about the bios

sudo dmidecode -t memory 

display information about the memory

sudo dmidecode -t processor displays information about the process
