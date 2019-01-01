Get Linux System Information

df -T -h List file system disk space usage

fdisk -l List partition tables

free -m cat /proc/meminfo free -mt free -gt Display RAM and Swap usage

top To see used and free memory and CPU usage

uname Without any options returns the kernel name uname -a General all system information uname -r Get the Linux Kernel Release information uname -v or cat /proc/version Get the Linux Kernel Version uname -n Get Network Node Hostname OR uname —nodename uname –m Provide Machine Hardware Architecture information

uname -p Display Processor Type

uname -i Provide hardware platform information

uname -o Operating System Information

lsb_release -a cat /etc/*release* Provide information about the Linux distribution and version

lshw The command runs as a superuser and provides hardware Information with like memory, CPU, disks, of a system lshw -short To view the summary of detailed hardware profile

lshw -short -C memory Find RAM speed and max supported by the server

sudo lshw -html > [filename.html] To print your hardware profile to an HTML file as a super user

lscpu less /proc/cpuinfo Display CPU Information from the files sysfs and /proc/cpuinfo

lsblk Display Block Device Information about all the primary storage devices connected such as hard drive, its partitions, and the flash drives lsblk -a To view detailed information about all the devices

lsusb Display USB Device Information of all the USB controllers and the devices connected

lsusb -v to view much detailed information about each USB device

lspci Information About PCI devices

lsscsi Information About SCSI devices

hdparm [devicelocation] The command gives you information about SATA devices like hard disks