Get Linux System Information

To check information about the multiple hardware units like CPU, memory, USB controller, disk, etc. of Linux system. Hence view system information about your Linux environment.
|
df -T -h
|List file system disk space usage
|
fdisk -l
|List partition tables
|
free -m
cat /proc/meminfo
free -mt
free -gt
|Display RAM and Swap usage
|
top
|To see used and free memory and CPU usage
|
uname
|Without any options returns the kernel name
uname -a General all system information
uname -r Get the Linux Kernel Release information
uname -v or cat /proc/version Get the Linux Kernel Version
uname -n Get Network Node Hostname
OR
uname —nodename
uname –m Provide Machine Hardware Architecture information
|
lsb_release -a
cat /etc/*release*
|Provide information about the Linux distribution and version
|
lshw
|The command runs as a superuser and provides hardware Information with like memory, CPU, disks, of a system
lshw -short To view the summary of detailed hardware profile
|
lshw -short -C memory
|Find RAM speed and max supported by the server
|
sudo lshw -html > [filename.html]
|To print your hardware profile to an HTML file as a super user
|
lscpu
less /proc/cpuinfo
|Display CPU Information from the files sysfs and /proc/cpuinfo
|
lsblk
|Display Block Device Information about all the primary storage devices connected such as hard drive, its partitions, and the flash drives
lsblk -a To view detailed information about all the devices
|
lsusb
|Display USB Device Information of all the USB controllers and the devices connected
lsusb -v to view much detailed information about each USB device
|
lspci
|Information About PCI devices
|
lsscsi
|Information About SCSI devices
|
hdparm [devicelocation]
|The command gives you information about SATA devices like hard disks
|
demicode
|sudo dmidecode -t bios display information about the bios
sudo dmidecode -t memory
display information about the memory
sudo dmidecode -t processor displays information about the process