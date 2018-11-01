Latest News And Web Hosting Review Lifetime Hosting

USP
- Powered by the leading brands like CPanel, LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, MySQL, WordPress & Intel
- 2 Upgrading New Features: Responsive Drag-n-Drop Website Builder, 5GB of Free Lifetime Backup and 3,000 Royalty Stock Photos
Mode of Payment: One time
Plans:
- Starter: Price – $79.95 one time, Host 3 websites, Web Space – 3GB, Bandwidth – Unlimited
- Standard: Price – $119.95 one time, Host 6 websites, Web Space – 6GB, Bandwidth – Unlimited
- Deluxe: Price- $159.95 one time, Host – 12 accounts, Web Space – 12GB, Bandwidth – Unlimited
Duration: 14 years
Money Back Guarantee: 100%
Customer Satisfaction: 100%
Email accounts: Unlimited
Support
- 24.7.365 live chat & email to solve any problems
- Full support for up to three domains
Othe Addon Services:
- Lifetime SSL Certificates for $39.95 USD One time – For a one-time payment, enable our LetsEncrypt SSL module directly in your cPanel that allows you to order free SSL certificates with auto-renewal on all account domains.
- Priority Backup Protection for $39.95 USD One time – Backup all clients site for disaster recovery. Data restore due to accidental deletion, virus or hacking cost $59.95. With Priority Backup Protection you can perform unlimited front-of-the-line recoveries.
- cPanel Account Migration for $19.95 USD One time – Provided with your current cPanel and domain information and we will package up your current account, move it to our servers and restore it. We'll also direct your domain to our servers.
- Dedicated IP Address for $3.95 USD / mon. – Dedicated IP Addresses offer higher stability, better email reputation management, and web/FTP access without a domain name. Additional protection in our shared environment.
- Mobile/Responsive Site Builder: With their new and improved site builder, you build your website once, and optimized for desktop, laptop, tablets, tablets, and phones. Stop re-inventing the wheel. Build once and display anywhere.
- Two Lifetime Domain Registrations with Privacy: Now with every package, they include two free lifetime domain registrations and privacy. Break free from the endless cycle of year-after-year domain renewal payments.
- 3,000 Royalty-Free Stock Photos: Every website and online project need high-quality images. Instead of paying between $1 and $16 per image, they’ve worked out a licensing deal with multiple Stock Photo providers to provide you with 3,000 Royalty-Free high-quality images.
- 5 GB Lifetime Backup Storage: Lifetime FTP Storage for WordPress Backups, cPanel Backups, desktop Backups or whatever you like. Every hosting company Terms of Service (including Lifetime.Hosting) prevent you from using your hosting storage for backups.
Target Customers: Bloggers, Businesses
What for Customers?
- Faster loading website
- Lightning fast RAID storage
- solid online presence for business success
- Better hardware and software for faster loading of your site
- A single one-time payment to make things hassle-free for you
- Get instant solution to your install, config and troubleshooting issue
- cPanel control panel to offer you a complete authority over your site
- Installation of WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce gallery in simple clicks
Address: 55 Northfield Drive East, Suite 144, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Latest News
- (Jun 22, 2017) Lifetime.Hosting relaunch Richard Madison Web Hosting Platform, a professional digital marketer, offering a broad range of professional features for a single one-time payment. The platform is ideal for business owners, marketers, bloggers and anyone interested in high-quality web hosting solutions. It provides fully optimized web pages designed to display correctly on all types of desktop and mobile devices.