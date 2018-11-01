Latest News And Web Hosting Review Skynethosting.net

‘Skynet Hosting’ is a web hosting company that provides high quality, high performance, reliable and stable hosting services in Europe, USA, UK and Asia. It offers web hosting services, reseller hosting, domain name registration, managed virtual private servers, dedicated servers, e-commerce hosting, blog hosting, forum hosting and SEO hosting among others. Skynethosting.net handles its operations from 25 data centers strategically located in Europe, UK, USA, and Asia. It provides 99.9% guaranteed network uptime along with a 30 day free trial for new customers. It has a very friendly, reliable and professional customer support team that is available by phone, email and live chat to answer any questions that the clients may have. The support team responds very fast to customers, in less than an hour.

Skynethosting.net : Company Overview

SkyNetHosting was launched in 2004; It has set the standard for high-performance in the field of Web hosting services. This company is dedicated to offer the best web hosting services in the industry. It is a debt-free and profitable privately held corporation. Customer service is the key element of its success. Its technical support team is regularly (24 hours a day, seven days a week) accessible to its customers. Its staff strives to make sure that every question is answered properly and thoroughly. It offers a reliable feature to its customers. This company has more than 10-year experience, and in this period, they have been hosting 1 lakh websites on 25 data centers worldwide. Its data centers are located in many major places across Europe, USA and Asia.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Skynethosting offers great uptime and it is a reliable web hosting company.

Plan and Pricing

Skynethosting has various plans for – Web hosting (professional plans), SEO hosting (worldwide SEO), Reseller hosting (best packages) and Dedicated servers (servers & hosting). It offers the services of – shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated servers and worldwide SEO hosting, Cloud hosting and VPS servers. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has plans for professionals as well as for SEO. Its plans are affordable and reasonable.

Features and Control Panel

Skynethosting has various features. Some of the major features are – 24/7/365 expert support, one click WordPress install, free helpdesk software, free website builder, 99.99% uptime with refund policy, free SSL certificate, free 6 exclusive templates, friendly support. 99.99% uptime, simply supreme, best hosting support among hosts crowd, hosts unlimited domains per IP, free checkout.com account, free dedicated IP, free ender user support, separate cPanel for every domain, separate nameservers for every domain, spam free unlimited email and many more.

Technical Support

Skynethosting offers 24/7/365 technical support. Its technical support staff team is knowledgeable, experienced, dedicated and skilled. So whenever any problem occurs you just need to contact its technical support staff. They are always ready to help and assist you. It also offers ticket support, knowledge base and news support.

Pros

Skynethosting has various pros, such as – no downtime, 24/7 technical support, reliable, plans for different need, lots of features, experienced company and many more.

Cons

Skynethosting Setup speed is bit slow.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you are not satisfied with Skynethosting’s services or because of any reason you want to cancel it. Then not an issue you can cancel it at any point of time. Moreover, it offers you the facility of 30-day money back guarantee from the purchase date.

Conclusion:

It is in business from last ten years. It has customers in 140 countries and dealing in more than 250 locations worldwide. It offers various features and plans. It also offers 30-day money back guarantee. So you can easily give it a chance to try it once. It has various plans for business to SEO. It has amazing technical support with great reliability and no downtime. Its plans are affordable and reasonable. It has satisfied customer, which is great. Overall it is a great web hosting company, and it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.