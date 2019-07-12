Green data provides a facility that utilizes technology that is energy efficient. They contain systems which are newer and do not make use of the inactive or underused servers. With the growing internet, usage, and consumption in data centers have increased. Due to a massive environmental hazard, there has been an increase in public awareness, higher costs, and legislative action to make sure that the companies follow a green policy. For these reasons, the creation of sustainable data centers has become essential in an environmental and a business sense.

Evidently, there is an increase in the usage of high-performance computing technologies, which makes a significant impact on the surroundings. Managers of the company have been forced to find better methods to protect the surroundings and power data centers with renewable energy sources like solar, geothermal, wind. More efficient technology is to develop to decrease data center power consumption. Industry estimates suggest that data centers consume three to five percent of the world's global energy.

The demand for data center operations is on the increase. Estimated that Global data center traffic would grow, and the power required for other services also willl increase. Energy Costs are on the rise for more prominent companies like Apple and even the smaller enterprises.

While the more substantial companies might be able to generate renewable sources to become more efficient, it is not the same case for average data centers.

The AIM (automatic infrastructure management) standard, to be released later, can help manage the network and provide greater energy efficiency. Many organizations like Applie has announced green initiatives whose massive data centers in Ireland and Denmark would powered entirely by renewable energy, and Amazon is investing in an Indiana wind farm. But it's not just the vast enterprises that feel the pressure to be energy efficient. Specifications for communications rooms and data centers are also challenging because of tighter space, power and environmental constraints; and reducing energy costs requires more precision than ever for companies of all sizes but to save the environment, these steps are imperative.

Author: Rishika Chhabra