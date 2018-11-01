Latest News And Web Hosting Review 2slick

2Slick.com has been offering reliable web hosting services at best low prices in the industry. Company provides a complete website package, comprises of website, SEO, web hosting services, email list, support of admin and third-party software’s such as products of Yahoo, Google, plugins, WordPress, Facebook Page etc. Besides this, websites first 10 pages are formatted in a professional way and around 5 days will be taken to complete a website. Webhosting services are offered at affordable prices to customers with premium customer support. Featured package is offered comprising of useful features which a common customer required so as to deliver them good satisfaction.

2Slick.com : Company Overview

2Slick.com has been offering reliable web hosting services at best low prices in the industry. Company provides a complete website package, comprises of website, SEO, web hosting services, email list, support of admin and third-party software’s such as products of Yahoo, Google, plugins, WordPress, Facebook Page etc. Besides this, websites first 10 pages are formatted in a professional way and around 5 days will be taken to complete a website. Webhosting services are offered at affordable prices to customers with premium customer support. Featured package is offered comprising of useful features which a common customer required so as to deliver them good satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

2Slick.com is a reliable provider as the services it offers are highly safe and secure. With this, it also takes care of performance of sites so as to deliver expected results to the clients.

Hosting Plans

Web hosting packages or services of 2Slick offers prime features like Bandwidth 5GB, Disk Space 4GB, Support of Admin, 15 Email Accounts, Support of Third Party Application, Email List, WordPress Themes, Setup of Website, SEO, Formatted Content without any obligation.

Features & Control Panel

Bandwidth of 5GB

Disk Space 4GB

Support of Admin

15 Email Accounts

Support of Third Party Application

Email List

WordPress Themes

Setup of Website

SEO

Formatted Content without any obligation

Support

An excellent and trained customer care staff is available to help clients to solve their issues, to give them timely advice or any relevant info they required. Quality response to clients is provided in a less span of time. Staff or supporting team of 2Slick is highly professional and experts in handling the customer issues raised in context with web hosting services and others. They treated their all customers equally and fairly without any discrimination on any basis or grounds.

Pros

Services served fastly

Web design & development services

Customer Support rendered fairly

Offers Prompt Network

A reliable & secure hosting platform

Full featured affordable hosting packages

High performance based services

Designing of logo

Domain registration services

Tools for different purpose offered

Cons

A guarantee for refunding money to the clients on their being unsatisfied with the services offered is not offered by 2Slick. It simply states this company does not offer a refund policy by which a client can get his money back after a specific duration as decided by company on his being feeling unhappy with the services offered.

Setup fees are also there.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Cancellation policy or a refund policy is not provided by 2Slick to their clients. Refund policy simply states that a customer is permitted to get their money back or refunded if he feels that services offered by company are not providing him the desired output or result or they are not as per his expectation. In these situations, most of the web hosts decide a specific duration during which clients can judge the services they are using and if they felt that something is not good they can ask for a refund. But unfortunately, such policy is not offered here.

Conclusion

2Slick.com offers great Webhosting services containing relevant features with premium support. Services offered are highly safe and secure with top knotch performance and increased reliability.