The .EU for European domain

More than 3 million domains registered

Registration requirements

For individuals and businesses in Europe

The .GR for Greece Domains

Launched in 1989

Administration: By GR-Hostmaster, a department of the Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology.

Registration process supervised by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT).

Registration requirements

Open for registration for individuals and organizations from around the world.

Domain characters: It contains from 3 to 60 characters and should begin and end with a letter/number. It includes letters (i.e., a-z, A-Z), numbers (i.e., 0-9) and dashes (-) or a combination of these. Also, should not contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.

Domain Privacy: N/A

Time Period: 2 years

The .AU for Australian domain

Target Customers: The locals, known internationally as ‘Kangaroos,' show preference to sites ending in .AU.

Registration requirements

.AU domains are open for registration to Australian companies and organizations.

Registrants need to supply either their name or their business registration number.

Also, they need to select a domain that is either an exact match, an abbreviation or an acronym of the registrant’s name or trademark or that otherwise bears some relevant connection to the registrant.

Period: 2 years

Domain Characters: between 2 and 63 characters, must begin/end with a letter/number and can contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-). Can neither begin nor end with a dash. Also, cannot contain a dash in the 3rd and 4th positions

The .NZ domain for New Zealand

Launched in 1987 and was first administered by the Domainz registry operator, later sold to Melbourne IT in 2003.

Third-level .NZ domains

.CO.NZ domains – for commercial organizations and businesses

– for commercial organizations and businesses .NET.NZ domains – for telecommunication companies, digital agencies and service providers related to New Zealand

– for telecommunication companies, digital agencies and service providers related to New Zealand .ORG.NZ domains – for nonprofit organizations

Administration: By InternetNZ – a non-profit organization dedicated to promote and protect the Internet in New Zealand. The day-to-day operations handled by a subsidiary – NZRS Limited. The Policy development and monitoring registrar activities are done by the Domain Name Commission Limited (DNCL)

No. of Domains Registered: 670,000+

Target Customers

Individuals, small business owners, freelancers, restaurants, bars, fans of the Lord of the Rings and/or of New Zealand’s stunning nature

The locals, known internationally as ‘Kiwis’, show preference to sites ending in .NZ.

Registration requirements

Open for registration to anyone from any part of the world

Domain name between 3 and 63 characters, which must begin/end with a letter or a number. Also, cannot contain a dash in the third and fourth positions.

It may contain letters (a-z, A-Z), numbers (0-9) and dashes (-)

Generic Domain TLD ‘.WEBSITE'

The first truly authentic generic domain in the new era of the Internet. The registrant can register a universal name, globally recognized and suited the context of the Internet.

Registration Time Period: 1 to 10 years

.AT for mountain-blessed Austria

A great potential for addressing the local Austrian market

Launched in 1988 and delegated to the University of Vienna.

In 1998 NIC.AT officially took over the administration.

Open for Registration for both individuals and organizations. A domain name can contain 1–63 characters.

Registration Period: 1 year

.doctor

Avaibility: October 26, 2016 Eligibility:

Open TLD, anyone can Register

There are no restrictions on registration—one does not have to carry the doctor title or otherwise credentialed as a licensed Doctor.

Registrants must represent that they are licensed, medical practitioners and on request can demonstrate the license. In case of violation registry rights to delete, revoke, suspend, cancel, or transfer a registration