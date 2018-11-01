Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostingmetro

Hostingmetro has been providing reliable hosting services since 1998. Their services incorporate world class software and hardware applications to give competitive advantages. The company delivers a range of plan packages including, dedicated, shared hosting, application hosting, and VPS hosting. They also provide free site transfers and free instant setup as well. Their services are backed by 99.9% uptime guarantee and 60-day money refund policy as well. Hostingmetro has worked under proven and reliable management infrastructure. They deliver reliable hosting services focused on client’s long-term success. The company uses advanced technology, and their plan packages are affordable. The technical team ensures consistent services available 24 hours a day.

Hostingmetro.com : Company Overview

Hosting Metro`s priority & mission is customer`s success. With the use of latest technology and detailed web hosting solutions, they are dedicated to developing innovative services and providing real support to cope with their customer’s diverse hosting requirements. They are an independent company located in Seattle, Washington. With 13 years of experience in the web hosting industry, they have worked on apparent technologies and provide solutions which can be used easily to help their customers build and manage their sites alike they handle their business. It also explains to its customers for collecting any data or information & takes care of that properly & with total security.

Reliability & Performance

Since 1998, when Hostingmetro.com was established, it has consistently flourished. The company has grown, but their ideals remain the same, getting to know customers need and delivering reliable and honest services that are focused on customer`s long term success.

Hosting Plans

Hosting Metro moves beyond generic products to provide a range of hosting solutions that improves productivity, increase profitability, and empower their customer’s to achieve their goals. They have various hosting plans to offer their customers. They are website hosting, ASP.NET hosting, site builder dedicated unmanaged server & budget server.

Control panel & features

Hosting Metro consistently invests in the most technologies, and ensures that they are at the forefront of providing these technologies in a user-friendly & easy to use package. Their internal research and development team continually develops enhanced features that make their services intuitive and easy to use.

By using these three simple concepts as guiding principles, Hosting Metro is working towards helping customers to meet their business goals. If for any reason customer is not satisfied with their service or are unable to get the resolution he needs, then he needs to email them, and they ensure that he will get the result that meets his expectations. They back everything they do with a 60-day money back guarantee, and it is their goal to deliver 100% satisfaction to their customer.

Support

They furnish premium support through their innovative Campfire Support tm system that sets them apart from other web hosting providers. For every question they receive, they provide a 360-degree review that incorporates every aspect of the business. They offer proven & reliable 24×7 supports with guarantee. Most disputes are solved within 24 hours. If it is not mentioned in a customer`s ticket that their issue will take more time to adjudicate & they will do their best to resolve it.

Pros & Cons

It is one of the Safe Harbor certified company which makes it more reliable than other web hosting providers.

It is difficult for new customers to trust & buy Hostingmetro.com web hosting services because Hostingmetro.com does not provide SSL certificate which is a gateway for secured data transfer to its customers & they are normally aware of this feature.

Refund policy

Hostingmetro.com renders refund to its customers within 60 days. Hostingmetro.com also furnishes reseller opportunity also to its customers. If a customer of Hostingmetro.com is not happy with its services & does not want to continue & he realize it quite late then he can resell his account.

Conclusion

Hosting Metro holds the Safe Harbor Principles certificate and agreed to and set forth by the United States Department of Commerce and the European Union, with it Hostingmetro.com is a trustworthy company in comparison to others. It is providing web hosting service & showing itself from 13 years, which is a long time for a company.