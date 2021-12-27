The hosting company's coherent digital goals include: increase profits & sales, acquiring new customers while retaining the existing ones, updating and upgrading technology, providing the best support to its customers, researching, implementing the planning & strategy to achieve marketing goals. The hosting providers need thematic traffic to meet the above purposes, which gets converted to leads and sales. The companies often also promote the after-web-hosting-sales products, thus increasing the customer's next average order size.

The hosting provider runs many promotional activities to increase conversion rates and checkout. On the occasions like ‘Black Friday,' ‘Christmas,' ‘New Year,' the heavy discounts give a business a clear direction towards sales. Almost every hosting provider adopts such tactics as it understands that new customer acquisition is always costlier. A company must know its digital goals, define key performance indicators (KPI), the values which lead to the conversion over time. The marketing & sales team provides targets, shoots the strategic plan, and gauges progress and insights. A hosting company includes KPI in its research to dig its success versus a set of targets, objectives, or industry peers. A lot of information is analyzed to measure KPI, which includes financial reports, net profits (bottom line, gross profit margin), revenues minus certain expenses, liquidity, and cash availability.

The five key performance indicators:

Revenue per client/member (RPC) Average Class Attendance (ACA) Client Retention Rate (CRR) Profit Margin (PM) Average Daily Attendance (ADA)

KPI Outcomes

Customer Satisfaction,

Internal Process Quality,

Employee Performance & Satisfaction: The metrics assist in tracking the employee's ability to meet expectations and their impact on the business objectives

Financial Performance Index

A hosting company shares its KPI details with its stakeholders, reviews them weekly or monthly, and ensures that it's actionable. The company also provides that KPI fits changing business needs and is attainable and updated whenever needed.