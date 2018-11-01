Latest News And Review Gigabit Hosting

Key Selling Points
- Leading and Trusted Hosting provider in Asia
Services Offered: Hosting, domain names, SSD shared hosting, SSD virtual private servers, dedicated servers, server co-locations, clustered hosting, cloud hosting, bandwidth, IP transit, backup, and disaster recovery, data center industry
Executive
Managing Director: West Teoh
What for Customers?
- Enhanced and Reliable Hosting platform with Web Application Firewall (WAF) which provides strength and security from outside intruders in the form of cyber attacks, web threats and data breaches.
- Consistency and high performance at all times.