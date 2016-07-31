Latest News And Web Hosting Review Superb Net

Hosting Review Superb Net

Company Overview – Hosting Review Superb Net

Superb Internet has been into hosting business for a fairly long time. Since its establishment in 1996, Superb Internet has provided web hosting, dedicated server and virtual private servers. Superb Internet is partnered with HopOne for its functions. They have offices in Washington, Virginia, Hawaii and Honolulu is their head office. The Company was founded with a motto: ?Ahead of the Rest?, which is why its prices are competitive and their plans are loaded with features. The company is among the first to offer 100% uptime guarantee and to offer commercial VPS.

Company Name: Superb Internet Corporation

Establishment: July 1996

Key Selling Points:

America’s second-oldest Web hosting company

Recognized ISO 27001:2013 (Security Management) & ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management) certifications and SSAE-16 audits & compliance

delivers the highest levels of secure services, through a vast redundant and diverse platform

Innovative and mission-critical hosting services

Executives:

Internet Marketing Manager : Quincy Solano

Partnerships

HopOne Internet Corporation – data center and low latency coast-to-coast IP backbone infrastructure provider

Data Center:

Across the U.S

A coast-to-coast IP backbone

Services Offered – Hosting Review Superb Net

shared, dedicated and cloud hosting services,

cloud-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider

Managed hosting, server colocation services, dedicated servers, virtual web hosting, virtual private servers (VPS) and domain registration

IP transit

Lease-to-Own Program: Customers add $25 to the price of their server in exchange for ownership over that server after 12 months.

Target Customers: SMBs

What for Customers?

A comprehensive range of services with the highest level of security and compliance.

Scalable and highly flexible cloud services

Relentless performance, high-reliability

Support: 24.7.365 with less than 5 minutes response time

Uptime: 100%, low latency, and zero packet loss SLA

Promotions:

Superb Internet Celebrates 20 Years in Business and on this occasion offering lucky every twentieth new, existing or past customer to receive 20 years of free services

Ending Date and Time: 11:59 PM on July 31, 2016

Superb Internet: Reliability and Uptime Report

With its three data centers, Superb Internet assures its customers with 100 uptime guarantee. In case the company fails to provide the assured uptime figure, it compensates their clients with one full day of free hosting for every hour of downtime. Those with premium transit get double compensation i.e. 2 days. Hardware is provided with 2-hour replacement guarantee.

Superb Internet Plans

Dedicated hosting plans vary depending on the number of cores provided. The plans are named: Dual Cores, Quad Cores, Hexa Cores, Octa Cores, Deca Cores and Dodeca Cores.

Superb Internet also provides web hosting services. Their plans are named as: GridLITE, GridPRO and GridMAX. Features provided with these plans include: unlimited monthly traffic, unlimited disk space, Firewall Protection, Full FTP access, Daily Back Up, unlimited domains, Site Stats and SSL Certificate.

Superb Internet: Features and Control Panel

SSL certificate

Custom PHP configuration

Java Applets

MySQL Databases

Firewall Protection

POP3/IMAP Mailboxes

Cron Jobs

Anti-Virus and Spam Protection

myCP control panel

Email Forwarding

IP address resolution

Superb Internet Support

Superb Internet assures its customers with a response time of 30 minutes. The Company lays extra stress on addressing customer?s issues in quickest possible way. Company Knowledge Base and Videos tab provides the users with general set up and troubleshooting information other 24/7 support measures include: phone, live chat and ticket system. The Company also supports page with Twitter known as SuperbCare which is used for getting tweets about upcoming events and products along with discounts.

Pros

100% uptime assurance is not provided by many companies.

Cons

Their prices are out of reach for many clients.

For a feature-rich pack, the customer is charged extra.

Cancellation Policy

Termination request can be sent via email/ fax or by using myCP® control panel. For account termination, the client is required to do so within 30 days of renewal date. After the request is send forth, the company forwards an email for termination verification for acknowledgement. After processing, the termination takes up to 5 days. Superb Internet also provides a 30 days money return policy for cancellation within 30 days of account activation.

Conclusion

Superb Internet consists of a plethora of plans that are suitable for any size of organization. These plans are fully customizable and are backed with Company?s dependable support. Their impressive uptime guarantee makes them one of the top players. Superb Internet?s target market is corporate houses for which the Company is equipped with latest technology and innovative solutions.

Latest News

(June 11, 2018) Celebrates the 22nd Anniversary and gives 22nd order 22 years of free service