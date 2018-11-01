Latest News And Web Hosting Review Utiware.Net

Utiware is Nigeria’s foremost hosting company. Their offices are located in Lagos, USA and Victoria Island. Their USA office handles physical server and cloud in their own data centers. Utiware’s hosting services include dedicated servers, web hosting, and cloud servers, utilize advanced Internet network. Their customer support is outstanding and improves customer’s efficiency, productivity, and profits. Customers can choose this hosting for reliability, quality, and great features. Apart from this, company offers best Windows web hosting services at affordable rates, 30-day money back guarantee and 99.9% uptime guarantee. Best of all, customers can get free domain name with any web hosting plan. Hosting features include free site builder and CMS, blazing fast websites, Cpanel and more.

Utiware Software : Company Overview

Utiware Software Ltd., registered office is located in the USA and other office in Lagos, Nigeria. Web Design & Web Hosting services are handled by the office located at Lagos and allocation of servers, and their management is handled at USA offices. eTextMail, an Utiware Softwares product, specifically developed for Nigeria, rendered to clients by which emails are converted in the text messages for mobile phone, to fulfill their needs. With this, company laid emphasis on offering high-quality hosting services and ultimate customer support by which they wish to help their clients to achieve their goals, more productivity, and profits.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Web Hosting Servers of Utiware are situated in the World`s advanced network of web, results in 99.9% Uptime guarantee. It indicates that websites of clients run for most of the time thereby leads to excellent edge performance.

Moreover, to ensure high reliability, company is offering secure SSL Certificates to offer optimal protection to data stored on the clients site. In addition, safe and secure InterSwitch WebPay online payment system is provided by the company to render fast hosting services, real-time registration of domain name, and activation of mail services on prompt basis.

Hosting Plans

Nigeria`s Windows Web Hosting Plans providing excellent features to their clients to render them max satisfaction. It includes Free Domain name, Free Website Builder, Web Control Panel, SEO, Windows Server 2008 R2 with the latest IIS 7.5, ASP, ASP.NET 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, MVC 3, 4, AJAX (Web 2.0), PHP 5, Active Perl 5, ionCube PHP Loader, Unlimited Ms Access Db, Unlimited mailing lists, forwarders, autoresponders, Webmail, Anti-spam/ virus, SMTP, File Manager, Log files, Daily Data Backups, 99.9% Uptime guarantee & 30 days money back guarantee.

Reseller Hosting plans including some of the above features, also offers SSL, Custom error pages, Password protected directories, Front-page extension, Unlimited Domains & Sub-domains.

Cloud hosting provides features like MS SQL Database Server 2008 Standard Edition, PHP, Perl, ASP, ASP.Net 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, MVC 3, 4, AJAX, Full Administrator Access, SmarterMail Email Server, Remote Desktop Access, 99.9% Uptime guarantee, Windows Server 2008 R2 64 bit.

Dedicated Servers host various unlimited features like websites, domains, email accounts, and databases. Features offered are Static IP addresses, MySQL Database Server, Control Panel, MS SQL Server 2008 Standard, PHP, Perl, ASP.Net 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, MVC 3, 4, AJAX, Free DNS Service, Free Reboots, Remote Desktop Access, Full Administrator Access.

Features & Control Panel

Excellent Customer support

30 days money back guarantee

99.9% uptime guarantee

ASP.Net 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 4.5, MVC 3, 4, AJAX

PHP, Perl, MySQL Database

Control Panel

Front-page extension

Unlimited mailing lists, forwarders, autoresponders, Webmail

SMTP, File Manager

Free Domain name

Free Website Builder

Support

An exceptional Customer Support is rendered to clients of Utiware by the team of experts and customer care executives. They offer high quality and fast response to clients as they effort to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

Pros

Exceptional Customer Service

High Uptime & Money back guarantee

User-friendly Control Panel

Quality hosting services

Security & Reliability ensured

Top-notch performance

Web design & Domain registration services

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Utiware Software offers effective refund policy to their clients. A customer may ask for a refund in first 30 days of service being issued, if he or she founds that services they are using are not satisfactory or not meeting their expectations.

Conclusion

Utiware Software, a popular web hosting provider, offers max satisfaction to the clients through their full featured hosting packages with exceptional customer support.They offer various web hosting solution inc. like Windows hosting, Reseller hosting, Cloud hosting, Dedicated hosting with 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, 30 days money back guarantee, SSL, and other relevant features.