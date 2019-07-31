Despite all your affiliate marketing efforts, you dont seem to earn a single penny from your affiliate program! You scratch your head and wonder why some super affiliates can earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars without much effort. You wanted to earn the kind of income they are earning.

Here are the 5 Main Reasons:

Reason 1 – You have not done anything at all

The number 1 reason why your affiliate marketing fails is that you have not done anything at all. That is why there are no monthly cheques coming your way at the moment. So you should stop procrastinating, take action and do something right now!

Unlike you, the Super affiliates will probably take action when they see the opportunity and already few steps ahead of you.

Reason 2 – Successful business takes time to build

Affiliate marketing just like any business takes time to growth. You cannot expect to earn some big bucks fast from your affiliate business. You need planning and preparation for your affiliate business to become a success. Do not be disappointed if you have made some efforts and have not yet seen the results. This does not mean that you are on the wrong track. But, in fact you're already on the right track by TAKING some ACTION!

When I study these super affiliates and some successful people, I found out that most of them take a long time building up their business. They spent the bulk of their time building ‘assets' that will bring them the passive income later. Robert Kiyosaki said that assets are things that bring in income. If you take a look at affiliate business, the assets will be our database of prospects and website traffic. Most Super Affiliates have a massive database of prospects that they took most of the time building.

Reason 3 – Firing your ‘bullets' at the wrong target or too many targets

You might be grumbling that you haven't started seeing results yet or are facing obstacles along the way. Another reason for this to happen is that you might be firing your ‘bullets' at the wrong target or firing at too many targets. What I mean is that if you do not have a plan of what to do and what not to do, you might be ‘throwing your money down the drain' or wasting your efforts too.

All successful people know ultimately what their goals are or what they want to achieve and try to get there. They are always focus on a goal at a time. This is also the same for you. Set goals or results that you want to achieve, plan and stay focus when trying to get there. In this way, you will be on target towards succeeding in your affiliate marketing business. Unlike you, the Super Affiliates will probably have many strategies and business ideas lay out in concrete plans or goals for their business.

Reason 4 – Failed to Treat your Online Business like a REAL Business

Another reason is that you might failed because you never treat you affiliate marketing business as a real business. Most people when first started online, is not serious about their affiliate marketing business. They either do not put in enough efforts or procastinates. When you are not serious in the thing that you are doing, most of the time you will be failed. So, TREAT your business like a real business. When you start to treat your affiliate marketing business like a real business, you will start to plan and execute the strategies to make your business growth. You will then see real results which can be affiliate incomes or business profits. Super Affiliates just like you and me start out small initially. Their business are able to grow because they treat them like REAL Business.

Reason 5 – You Failed to Have a Good System

The key for any business to succeed, be it Online or Offline, is to have a system. This system must be a system that good and works well too. To succeed in affiliate marketing, you need a system that is provened and best around in the business. To find such a good system, you can try to model the best persons around in the business. Study their system and find out how they works and how you can leverage on them.

For affiliate marketing, the best way to learn the system is to join the system and learn how it works. Most Super Affiliates have spent their time joining and studying other peoples system before establishing their own. They usually are Super Affiliates of those affiliate programs that have a good system with good payout too.