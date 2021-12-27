A web hosting company has a clearly defined niche or targeted customers, and they flesh out their planning, strategy, digital goals on clearly defined segmented customers. A customer is a golden asset to a company; thus, it is worth collecting many details before implementing digital marketing strategies like SEO, PPC, Email, social sharing, affiliates, etc. The company defines tactics to reach, acquire, retain and communicate with customers.

With the available details, a hosting provider creates customer personas. Each customer has different needs or requirements, has thus classified them into various categories (Shared hosting, Virtual private server (VPS), Dedicated server, Cloud, Managed Hosting, Colocation). The hosting companies target web hosting customers through user-friendly websites, clearly defined niche hosting plans, affiliate programs, relevant forums, blogging, social media platforms, local networking, & referrals.

The hosting company markets its business on its unique selling points (USP) with compelling Calls to Action (CTAs), decides target audience based on keyword research, creates a strong brand, boosts SEO, researches competitors, and runs marketing campaigns.