Asset Tracking with RFID And Sensors in Aviation Industry

Customer-Centered Aviation Industry

On airplanes, sensors track every aspect of the performance of every part. The torrent of data displayed on the dashboard and stored for later detailed analysis. The Boeing aircraft produces almost 500 GB of data during every flight through pilot reports, incident reports, control position, warning reports etc. Hundreds of such aircraft fly every day and imagine how much data is produced. The data is continuously monitored, analyzed and stored to ensure safe flight and landing.

Tracking Baggage

The airline industry is continuously improving its customer services, and meet expectations. Apart from safety, the industry is now going to have RFID to track and handle passenger luggage. The usage of new technology is going to save the un-necessary costing to compensate customers due to lost or mishandled bags. The IATA (International Air Transport Association has voted in its general meeting to develop a standard and rolling the use of RFID technology globally in 2020. It would enable the real-time tracking of baggage.

Losing bag is stressful and unpleasant. Thus, the new technology would enable travelers to track bags in real time at every stage of the transfer, using the mobile app and would provide greater peace of mind.

RFID on Emergency Equipment

The technology makes the inspections to monitor the presence and condition of in-cabin emergency equipment faster, automatic, less error-prone and also check their expiration dates. The tags affixed to the emergency equipment, which are read by handheld readers and software residing on the server.