Latest News And Hosting Review Hostopia Australia

Key Selling Points

US hosting services provider

A subsidiary of Deluxe Corporation who bought Hostopia in 2008.

The company registered with ASIC in February 2017.

Headquarters: US

Parent Company: Deluxe Corporation

Services Offered

Technology, infrastructure

Website hosting

Support services

Application creation and maintenance

E-commerce application services

Website promotion applications

Managed email with virus and spam protection

Customer communication

Other Services Offered: personalized printed products including logo design, web services, and search engine marketing for small business.

Target Customers: Financial institutions and small business

communication services providers, including telecommunication carriers, cable companies, Internet service providers, domain registrars, and Web hosting service providers

What for Customers?

Fast, reliable and secure hosting services

100% uptime

Acquisitions