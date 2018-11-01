Latest News And Hosting Review Hostopia Australia

Key Selling Points
- US hosting services provider
- A subsidiary of Deluxe Corporation who bought Hostopia in 2008.
- The company registered with ASIC in February 2017.
Headquarters: US
Parent Company: Deluxe Corporation
Services Offered
- Technology, infrastructure
- Website hosting
- Support services
- Application creation and maintenance
- E-commerce application services
- Website promotion applications
- Managed email with virus and spam protection
- Customer communication
Other Services Offered: personalized printed products including logo design, web services, and search engine marketing for small business.
Target Customers: Financial institutions and small business
communication services providers, including telecommunication carriers, cable companies, Internet service providers, domain registrars, and Web hosting service providers
What for Customers?
- Fast, reliable and secure hosting services
- 100% uptime
Acquisitions
- (September 27, 2017) Acquired Australian hosting business, CloudRecover from j2 Global
- (August 2017) Acquired Australian hosting provider Digital Pacific for $52 million
- Acquired Melbourne hosting provider Panthur, established in 2009 provides domain names, web hosting and security services for websites.