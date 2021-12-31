Advertising is on a new journey from old traditional media outlets to online media. Do you think businesses still take native advertising tools as displaying banners, print, television, radio? They have gone ahead by posting videos, sending emails, sponsored listing, text links on other websites, Flexi Ad, coupons, disseminating content on blogs, social media platforms, etc. In this connected world, businesses spend a big pie of their advertising budget on Internet mediums to gain targeted traffic on their website. They only focus on the right prospects through unique and valuable applications and deliver messages. The scope of online advertising is further extended to SEM (Search Engine Marketing), Mobiles, Social Ads (Twitter, Facebooks, Pinterest, Instagram & YouTube Ads), Google Search Advertising, Google AdMob Ads, Amazon eCommerce Platform, retargeting and remarketing, emails, and digital signage.

Most businesses use PPC (Pay per click) as a tried and tested way of increasing traffic to a website.