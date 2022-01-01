Is email marketing is still the most-effective marketing tool? Most businesses rely on email marketing, sending automated commercial e-newsletters on all significant events to subscribed customers. The customers also welcome such messages to notify them about feature perks such as discounts or sales. The promotional, transactional, & behavioral emails are sent to promote products or services and develop customer relationships.

The businesses develop a marketing strategy, create an email list, integrate with other apps and tools, develop email templates and then send campaigns and monitor them. The email templates help design eye-catching promotional content that shows the value and a story to grab attention with CTAs aligned with landing pages quickly. Brevity, timing, and segmentation are essential in an email marketing campaign story.

Different Types of Emails

Welcome Emails. Initial contact with prospects typically finds them unready to do business. Email Newsletters. Dedicated Emails. Lead Nurturing Emails. Sponsorship Emails. Transactional Emails: emails directly related to making and closing a sale Re-Engagement Emails: More about storytelling Brand Story Emails.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp is an e-marketing application that is encrypted with TLS with a pretty intuitive UI and sends out email newsletters. The provider performs regular external security penetration tests throughout the year using different vendors, and the Mailchimp API has brute force protection. Mailchimp offers four pricing plans: the free plan, the Essential plan starting at $9.99 a month, the Standard plan starts at $14.99 a month, and the Premium plan starting at $299 a month. When a customer signs up for an account and agrees to the Terms, the agreement is established. The email delivery rate depends on the sending server's reputation, the email's content, recipients, current mail queue, and audience size.299 a month. Over 20 million customers use Mailchimp from some of the world's well-known companies, universities, charities, small businesses, and local clubs. Mailchimp customers include TransferWise, Penguin Random House, and PayPal.

Few countries like China blocks MailChimp.

Other Email Marketing Providers

ActiveCampaign – Better email automation.

– Better email automation. MailerLite – Same quality but cheaper.

– Same quality but cheaper. Sendinblue – Better automation and cheaper.

– Better automation and cheaper. GetResponse – More features.

– More features. Moosend – Generous on features and emails.

– Generous on features and emails. ConvertKit – Better targeting.

– Better targeting. Benchmark – Multilingual teams.

Alternatively, businesses can use social networks to convey messages to as many recipients as possible.