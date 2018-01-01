CYRN Company Profile

Formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd
Security-as-a-Service provider engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting The Web, e-mail, and mobile transactions.
Headquartered: Herzliya, Israel
Establishment: February 10, 1991
Company Technologies: CYREN GlobalView Cloud and Recurrent Pattern Detection (RPD)
Services Offered
- CYREN WebSecurity (CWS), CYREN EmailSecurity, Cyber Intelligence Suite, and Embedded Solutions.
- Messaging solutions includes anti-spam, Outbound Spam Protection for service providers, Zero-Hour virus outbreak protection, and GlobalView Mail Reputation services, as well as Command Antivirus and GlobalView URL Filtering services.
- Network and Security Solutions include unified threat management solutions, network routers and appliances, anti-virus solutions
- Integrated cloud security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence.
- Unified threat management (UTM) solutions, network appliances
- Antivirus and The Web security solutions
Customers
- The company delivers security services to a range of clients and original equipment maker (OEM)
- Content security gateways Service providers, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendors, Web hosting providers, and Internet service providers