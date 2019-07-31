When you are in search of web hosting provider, it is important to find a provider that offers you what you exactly need in hosting. It's not necessary to look for only the price, extras and the special features of that specific web hosting company but you should also consider what type of hosting they offer. Most of the hosting providers offer you a choice between Linux and Windows hosting.

If you are new in web hosting world and confused which hosting you should choose. We will help you in understanding the two different types of hosting i.e. Windows and Linux Hosting.

There are two types of operating system i.e. Windows Hosting and Linux Hosting. When you decide to purchase hosting from a web hosting company, you are essentially asking them to place your website, files, and coding on their computer, which is run by one of the two operating systems.

Windows Cheap Web Hosting

This is the most popular and well known operating system. Windows hosting has so many advantages like if you have the need to use any Microsoft products on your website, the best way to go is with windows hosting. You can easily integrate many Microsoft products right into your website with windows hosting. Windows hosting includes several options like:

SQL Database

User-Friendly Interface

Access Database

FrontPage Integration

ASPmail

IIS

PHP

ASP.NETWindows hosting is the best choice for beginners and most people are familiar with windows hosting.

Linux Best Web HostingLinux hosting is the best choice to integrate tightened and extremely high security levels into their websites. Linux hosting is great for websites that need to use database systems, such as with various shopping carts, merchant accounts, and the like. The level of security is much higher with Linux and safer for your shoppers. Linux hosting includes the following features like:

Mod Rewrites

MySQL

Higher Stability

Apache Web Server

Better Control

PHP

Chmod Permissions

Linux hosting is the best operating system for beginners. It requires a certain level of knowledge in programming and commands, technical knowledge is also necessary.Selecting the best web hosting plan:

If you need a website with PHP compatibility, extensive security and are knowledgeable in the technical aspects then you have to go with Linux.

If you are looking for Microsoft integration, ASP, An interface suitable for beginners, then you have to go with windows hosting.

