Data Center: redundant UPS systems, generator backup, VESDA detection systems, closed circuit monitoring, 24-hour guard manned security, redundant a/c systems, and fiber from 5 separate providers.

Services Offered

Shared hosting

Managed dedicated servers

Other Services Offered: 50+ one-click installers in control panel which includes Django, Rails, WordPress, and Drupal.

What about Customers?

The hosting use Nginx to serve static content AND Apache for dynamic content.