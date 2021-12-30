The social media platforms attract most businesses for marketing and running digital campaigns. They are practical, inexpensive, allow creativity, and the maximum targeted consumers of their services or products are available. The companies posts content related to their services or products and encourage engagement with social followers. The companies run their social networking platforms to build web communities. It helps them connect individuals and businesses, allowing them to share information, ideas, and messages. Furthermore, create and increase brand recognition, promote products and services, and answer customer queries and concerns. Social media can capture and scatter user attention.

Social Network Hosting Software

Dolphin Hosting

The world's most advanced popular and prominent social network community software is used to build social networks, dating sites, and web communities. It's Open-source, independent, downloadable, scalable, customizable, full-featured, and free software. It is loaded with video chat, recorder, video player, forums, groups, events, video messenger, mailbox, desktop app, video sharing, photo sharing, iPhone app, and much more. It enables the users to create and maintain highly customizable profiles. The companies use these profiles to view and share events and content through their websites.

The software is easy to install from Softaculous.

BoonEx Dolphin

It is an open-source mobile-friendly SocialCMS powers social sites in all languages, niches, and localities. It includes native mobile apps, and it enables the creation of customizable designs, texts, navigation, pages, blocks, actions, and permissions.

Social Media Networks

Social Networks

Around 4.2 billion active media users use Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn. With augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR), these platforms have tremendously grown, offering users more engaging experiences.

With 2.797 billion monthly active users as of January 2021, Facebook is the most popular social media network. Out of three active social users are Facebook users. Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook to connect Harvard students on February 04, 2004.

: 1.3 billion monthly active users The Six Degrees is the oldest still existing social media network developed in May 1997 is still widely considered.

Media Sharing Networks

Instagram : 1.287 billion monthly active users with a primary focus on visual content has been the fastest growing social media platform for several years.

Discussion Forums

Reddit, Quora, Digg. Bebo (an acronym for blog early, blog often)

Bookmarking & Content Curation Networks

: Pinterest, Flipboard.

Consumer Review Networks

: Yelp, Zomato, TripAdvisor.