Latest News and Hosting Review Serversaustralia

About – Hosting Review Serversaustralia

Headquarters: St Leonards, the NSW Central Coast, and Brisbane

Data Center: East Brisbane

Establishment: 1995

Services Offered: custom built, “ready-to-go” dedicated servers, public and private cloud solutions, colocation in the primary data centers, and a range of disaster recovery, backup and server management options.

Target Customer

  • Australian and New Zealand hosting market

What for Customers?

  • Improved hosting services on latest server infrastructure

Support: 24.7.365 via email, phone

Latest News

  • (October 18, 2017) Acquired dedicated server and cloud hosting business of Sydney-based Axelera, a division of Bucan Holdings
  • (September 2017) Acquired clients and assets of Brisbane hosting provider Oz Servers
