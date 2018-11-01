Latest News and Hosting Review Serversaustralia

About – Hosting Review Serversaustralia
Headquarters: St Leonards, the NSW Central Coast, and Brisbane
Data Center: East Brisbane
Establishment: 1995
Services Offered: custom built, “ready-to-go” dedicated servers, public and private cloud solutions, colocation in the primary data centers, and a range of disaster recovery, backup and server management options.
Target Customer
- Australian and New Zealand hosting market
What for Customers?
- Improved hosting services on latest server infrastructure
Support: 24.7.365 via email, phone
Latest News
- (October 18, 2017) Acquired dedicated server and cloud hosting business of Sydney-based Axelera, a division of Bucan Holdings
- (September 2017) Acquired clients and assets of Brisbane hosting provider Oz Servers