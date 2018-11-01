Latest News And Web Hosting Review PacificHost

PacificHost has been offering outstanding hosting services to all sized businesses. Company’s hosting plans are affordable and reliable. Also, their hosting plans come with 99.9% network uptime, but their dedicated servers give 100% uptime SLA. The company has introduced great features with their every package such as site building software, 45-day money back guarantee, free access to around 4000 templates, single click installation of Joomla and WordPress and much more. Moreover, there are some benefits provided by dedicated and VPS servers as well. Pacifichost has US based support which is available 24/7 via chat, email, and phone call. Customers also get free migration and can easily upgrade to higher level packages

PacificHost : Company overview

Pacific host Company is a web hosting company, which was started back in 1999. This web host has gained a good reputation in the industry for being a reliable provider of hosting services in the industry. Pacific Host offers clients a variety of hosting services, web hosting, VPS hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated server hosting and business hosting. Pacific Host operates from data centers across the world: Herndon, Toronto, London, Los Angeles and San Antonio. All their data centers are SAS 70 Certified.

Reliability/Performance and Uptime report

Pacific host Company uses Dell PowerEdge Servers in their data centers, which ensure that their hosting offers clients excellent hosting speeds and good performance. The company uses RAID-10 Disks for their processors, which further improves the hosting performance it offers. Their hosting services offer clients 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, which ensures websites are online throughout, thus enhancing reliability. Availability of the technical and customer support teams 24/7 also enhances the company?s reliability.

Hosting plans

Pacific Host offers clients web hosting, reseller, VPS hosting, business hosting and dedicated server hosting.

Their web hosting has 3 hosting plans from which users can choose: basic hosting plan, advanced hosting plan and ultra-hosting plan. The standard web hosting features included in all the plans are among others, website migration assistance, guaranteed 99.% network uptime, 24/7 customer support and many more.

The reseller hosting from Pacific host has 3 plans from which clients can choose; economy, signature and advantage hosting plans.

Business hosting plans from Pacific Host are premium plus plan, advantage plus plan and enterprise plus hosting plan.

VPS hosting plans from Pacific Host are startup plan, developer plan, executive hosting plan and pinnacle hosting plan. Features of their VPS hosting include: full Root access, cPanel, CentOS Linux, SolusVM, OpenVZ systems, remote server, weekly backups, PHP, Ruby on Ralis, Perl, MySQL, Lite Speed web server, 200+ Softaculous applications, free website transfer along with many others.

Dedicated server hosting from Pacific host offers clients 4 hosting plans to their users; entry hosting plan, core hosting plan, turbo hosting plan and extreme hosting plan. All these dedicated server plans come with Red5 flash server, an option of either cPanel or WHM control panel, H.264FFmpeg, Apache and PHP along with many other features.

Features and control panel

Pacific host offers clients a variety of hosting features. These include a file manager, Cron job editor, web mail, FTP manager, web statistics, DNS, access to SSH, choice of multiple languages, cPanel, Backup Wizard, ImageMagick, GD library, Curl and CPAN among many others. E-mail features include unlimited SMTP and POP3 accounts, 100% compatibility for Google apps, unlimited mail forwarding, email aliases, unlimited autoresponders and unlimited mailing lists just to mention a few. Some of the data and programming features that the company offers clients are among others PhpMyAdmin, unlimited MySQL databases, Ruby on Ralis, SSI, Perl, Python, PHP5, CGI, password-protected directories, Apache handlers and many others.

Pacific Host hosting services use either the cPanel control panel or the WHM control panel.

Pros

This hosting Company offers clients feature rich hosting services.

Pacific Host provides excellent network uptime at 99.9%.

Cons

Pacific Host offers too many hosting plans.

Support

The customer support team at this Company is available to cater to clients? needs 24/7. The support desk can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat. The Company also has a ticketing system, video tutorials and a knowledgebase, which clients can use to get additional support.

Cancellation/ refund policy

Clients at Pacific Host Company get a 30-day money back guarantee. This means that before 30 days elapse, clients can get a full refund from the web host, with notice of course.

Coupons

Clients at Pacific host Company can currently enjoy a 20% discount on any web-hosting plan. The coupon code for this offer is SUMMERFUN.

Conclusion

Pacific Host Company is a reliable hosting company with a good reputation in the industry. On top of that, this web host offers good performance and reliable hosting services. Over the years, Pacific host has proven itself to be a good web host.