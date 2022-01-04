About Company
USP: A user-driven managed cloud hosting platform
Founder and CEO: Atiq Uz Zama
Headquarter: US
Services Offered
- PaaS (Platform-as-a-service): users to create & deploy scalable, reliable, and highly available cloud servers.
Hosting Features
- convenient & straightforward pay-as-you-go pricing model. The end-user is only charged based on the server usage on an hourly basis at the end of the month without any additional charges.
- one-click feature: users can automatically install, configure and optimize different TECH Stacks for web application deployment and multiple additional services like MongoDB, ElasticSearch, Redis, etc., in a server as per their unique set of requirements.
- host unlimited applications on one server
- simultaneously use different PHP versions for other applications on the same server
- The users can install additional services, choose preferred server-level caching services
- unlimited databases
- unlimited domain names in one application
- a free SSL certificate for every domain name added to users' web applications
What for Customers?
- A free trial of 6 days for every new user
- engineered with the industry's leading technologies
- unrivaled security
- performance
- takes away hosting complexities, so customers remain focused on growing their businesses.
- Freedom & Flexibility: It enables the users to sculpt web hosting environment specifications best suited for their web applications. The provider empowers the users by providing the freedom to use the technology without limitations.
- advanced & revolutionizing hosting features
- The platform is engineered for keeping adaptation and quick integrations of future technologies.
- fluid integration with a button click
- Flexible, scalable
- The auto-suggest feature of the platform is beneficial for non-technical users to create and manage the server and host their websites in a few clicks.
Target Customers: The hosting solutions are ideal for scaling eCommerce businesses and digital agencies the varying technological requirements
Support: 24×7 technical chat support, ticket assistance, and one free website migration per server.