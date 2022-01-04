About Company

USP: A user-driven managed cloud hosting platform

Founder and CEO: Atiq Uz Zama

Headquarter: US

Services Offered

PaaS (Platform-as-a-service): users to create & deploy scalable, reliable, and highly available cloud servers.

Hosting Features

convenient & straightforward pay-as-you-go pricing model. The end-user is only charged based on the server usage on an hourly basis at the end of the month without any additional charges.

one-click feature : users can automatically install, configure and optimize different TECH Stacks for web application deployment and multiple additional services like MongoDB, ElasticSearch, Redis, etc., in a server as per their unique set of requirements.

simultaneously use different PHP versions for other applications on the same server

The users can install additional services, choose preferred server-level caching services

unlimited databases

unlimited domain names in one application

a free SSL certificate for every domain name added to users' web applications

What for Customers?

A free trial of 6 days for every new user

engineered with the industry's leading technologies

unrivaled security

performance

takes away hosting complexities, so customers remain focused on growing their businesses.

Freedom & Flexibility : It enables the users to sculpt web hosting environment specifications best suited for their web applications. The provider empowers the users by providing the freedom to use the technology without limitations.

: It enables the users to sculpt web hosting environment specifications best suited for their web applications. The provider empowers the users by providing the freedom to use the technology without limitations. advanced & revolutionizing hosting features

The platform is engineered for keeping adaptation and quick integrations of future technologies.

fluid integration with a button click

Flexible, scalable

The auto-suggest feature of the platform is beneficial for non-technical users to create and manage the server and host their websites in a few clicks.

Target Customers: The hosting solutions are ideal for scaling eCommerce businesses and digital agencies the varying technological requirements

Support: 24×7 technical chat support, ticket assistance, and one free website migration per server.