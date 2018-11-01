Latest News And Web Hosting Review Gethosting.ie

Gethosting is an Irish based company, offering various hosting solutions including web domains, web hosting, and web services. Currently, company is providing solutions to individual, SME’s, organization and businesses. It delivers 99.7% uptime guarantee, therefore customer’s website is always up and running 24/7. Their servers are highly secure and monitored all the time. Protection from virus and spam, privacy in emails and files are encrypted including 256-bit security. Gethosting provides hosting features such as unlimited domains and bandwidth, DDoS protection, cPanel, 45-day money back guarantee, forwarding auto responder, 200 plus apps in one click, free email address and many more.

Gethosting.ie: Company Overview

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Gethosting.ie delivers 99.7 percent uptime guarantee by which they are offering leading edge performance to customers. Uptime Report clearly reveals the fact that website of customers is always up and running throughout the day.

Servers monitored all the time are highly secure. High protection is offered from spam and virus, privacy is ensured in e-mails and files are encrypted with 256 bit security. It ensures high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Shared Web Hosting offered by Gethosting.ie provides three plans, namely, Starter, Business and Enterprise. Core Features offered in all the plans are Free Domain (1 Yr plan), Unlimited Bandwidth, Unlimited External Domains, Unlimited Alias Domains, cPanel, One click Installation of more than 200 free app, MySQL, 45 days Money-back guarantee, 99.7% uptime guarantee, Free Email Addresses & monitoring of security and DDoS protection for 24*7. DNS Mgt., Apps Installer, phpMyAdmin, FTPS, Password Protected Directories, Site Statistics, File Manager, 24/7 Support. It also offers more than 150 applications for free, Cron Jobs, WordPress, Magento, phpbb, Drupal, Language support like PHP 5.3, PERL. E-Mail Based features are Webmail, SMTP/ IMAP/ POP 3 Accounts, Forwarding, Auto-Responder, Protection from Virus & Spam with privacy in mail services and 256-Bit Encryption security.

Features & Control Panel

Unlimited Bandwidth & Unlimited Domains

cPanel

45 days Money-back guarantee

SMTP/ IMAP/ POP 3 Accounts

Forwarding, Auto-Responder

More than 200 free apps one click install

DDoS Protection

Monitoring of security for 24*7

Free Email Addresses

99.7% uptime guarantee

MySQL-Databases

phpMyAdmin

FTPS, Password Protected Directories

Site Statistics, File Manager

24/7 Support

WordPress, Drupal, Magento

PHP 5.3, PERL

Support

Gethosting.ie offers user friendly customer support to their clients. For a business to be successful, a good and satisfactory customer service is necessary to deliver max satisfaction to clients. And this is ensured through company by offering this service through Phone and E-Mail to their clients.

Pros

Best Class Web hosting solutions

User friendly Customer Support

Innovative products & services

High Uptime guarantee

Money back guarantee in 45 days

Top notch performance & reliability

Cons

Less types of hosting services

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Refund policy is provided by Gethosting.ie in the situations when customer founds that services they are using are inappropriate or not meeting their expectations. A client may ask for a refund of paid amount within first 45 days of service being issued and company may refund the same. It clearly render satisfaction guarantee to clients as their money is in safe and secure hands.

Conclusion

Gethosting.ie is specialists in offering web hosting services, domain services all over Ireland. It offers user friendly, safe and secure platform by which their services are offered to clients with good uptime, refund policy and exceptional customer support.