Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostMySite

Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostMySite

Key Selling Points:

  • A global provider of Support-driven web and cloud hosting company

Services offered: business website hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting

ePages product – the ePages Now shop solution

  • The latest shop-management technology on the backend, and clean, modern designs, for the storefront. The retail solutions are sleek and easy to use.
  • Provides accelerated e-commerce success via rapid and easy deployment, powerful shop functionality, and compelling, fully-responsive, shop designs.
  • The e-commerce platform is cloud-based which allows customers to focus more on their store products and selling versus having to worry about performance problems or upgrades

Headquarters: Newark, Delaware

Establishment: 1997

Target Customers: Small Business and resellers

Support: 24.7.365

What for Customer:

  • High-quality services at affordable prices
  • Resellers provided with private labeled hosting and billing options

Executive

Senior Manager: JT Urglavitch

Latest News:

  • ePages deal to supply HostMySite with its cloud-driven e-commerce platform for innovative new eShop packages
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: